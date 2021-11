The MTA will wait at least six months to contemplate raising transit fares — while kicking any possible service cuts to 2025 or later, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday. Speaking from Albany International Airport before flying to Washington for the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Hochul said the additional federal dollars had allowed transit officials to stave off raising costs for straphangers until at least next July.

