ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis re-injured in first game back, considered week-to-week

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J128l_0cxMX6Pa00
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers got Ryan Ellis back for less than 19 minutes of ice time. The veteran defenseman re-injured himself in Saturday’s game and is now out week-to-week, according to head coach Alain Vigneault.

It’s a brutal setback for one of the Flyers’ big offseason acquisitions, who has played extremely well when he’s been healthy. Ellis has five points in four games on the year but now faces another uncertain timeline for his return.

The team has had a very up-and-down season so far, with a 7-4-2 record through 13 games. They’ve looked both like a tight-checking contender and a disorganized mess at times, flip-flopping through performances like the ones they’ve had in a win at Carolina and a loss at Dallas the last two games. Losing Ellis, who was expected to step into a huge role on the back end, means that there will be more shuffling to try and figure out the best lineup moving forward.

Not only is this a concern for this season, but Ellis has certainly not been a model of health over the last several seasons. In 2017-18 he missed half the year following knee surgery, in 2019-20 he spent nearly two months on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in the Winter Classic, and last season played just 35 games after shattering his knuckle. While those are obviously very separate incidents, it’s been a tough go for the 30-year-old defenseman.

When the Flyers acquired Ellis, he was seen as a potential fixture on the blueline for the next half-decade. His contract, which carries a $6.25M cap hit, extends through 2026-27. A supremely talented two-way defender, the Flyers will have to hope he can get back on the ice in the coming weeks to start paying dividends on that deal.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Derick Brassard fined $2K for punching Capitals' Grant Hathaway

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward the Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway during a game Saturday night. The play in question involved Brassard delivering a punch to Hathaway’s face while standing on the Flyers bench. Hathaway was on the ice....
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Kevin Hayes has an outside shot to return on Wednesday

While Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve for Philadelphia’s game on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, it sounds like the forward isn’t quite ready to return from an injury that’s kept him out all season up until this point. Head coach Alain Vigneault won’t rule it out but says that “Wednesday is an outside chance, more on the outside than on the inside” in terms of Hayes’ availability. If Hayes does return, it will be ahead of schedule. He was expected to miss roughly two months after being placed on injured reserve in late September as he continued to recover from offseason core muscle surgery.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Ryan Ellis, Kevin Hayes nearing return to lineup

The Philadelphia Flyers are getting closer to having both Ryan Ellis and Kevin Hayes back in the lineup, two of the team’s most important players. Head coach Alain Vigneault explained Tuesday that the earliest Hayes would get back in the lineup is next Tuesday, but Ellis is ahead of that schedule and could even have an outside chance at playing Wednesday. If Ellis did play, he wouldn’t immediately jump up to the top pairing; Vigneault explained that the team would have to ease him in.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alain Vigneault
Person
Ryan Ellis
fastphillysports.com

RYAN ELLIS COULD BE BACK WEDNESDAY FOR FLYERS-LEAFS!

Defenseman Ryan Ellis may be back tomorrow night against the Leafs. He’s been out two weeks with a hip/groin injury, and he practiced Sunday. Ellis, acquired in an offseason trade with Nashville and paired with Ivan Provorov on the Flyers’ No. 1 defense tandem, was only supposed to be out for several days after initially getting hurt.
NHL
975thefanatic.com

The Flyers Have A Big Week Coming Up

The Flyers are off to a strong start to their 2021-22 campaign, currently sitting with a 6-2-2 record through their first 10 games, but they have a tough stretch coming up the rest of this week. After 3 days off following their road win in Washington, the Flyers are back home tonight to face the Toronto Maple Leafs, then they’ll go on the road for a back to back Friday and Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars. It will be a challenging couple of games, and the Flyers, who are sitting in 4th place in the Metro division, need a strong showing to stay in the early mix in the Eastern Conference.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers loan second-round pick Samu Tuomaala to Finland

The Philadelphia Flyers loaned Samu Tuomaala back to Finland, where he’ll re-join Karpat, his Liiga team. Tuomaala was playing in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, suiting up for his first two AHL games. The team also recalled Nick Seeler from the Phantoms. Tuomaala, 18, was the 46th overall...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers Lack Options to Replace Ryan Ellis Long-Term

Unfortunate injury news has struck the Philadelphia Flyers lineup as defenseman Ryan Ellis is now considered week-to-week after aggravating a previous injury that sidelined him for most of the season. Ellis joined the Flyers this offseason after being acquired from Nashville , but he’s only played four games for the team due to the lingering injury. He returned to the lineup for Saturday evening’s game against the Dallas Stars, in which he recorded an assist during 18 minutes played.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Classic
FanSided

Flyers provide updates on Ryan Ellis, Kevin Hayes

The Flyers were back on the ice in Voorhees ahead of their matchup with the Lightning on Wednesday. It was full participation from all of those involved, included two important names. Ryan Ellis and Kevin Hayes both took part in practice and appeared to be full participants. Hayes swapped out...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers activate center Kevin Hayes from IR

The Philadelphia Flyers are getting back a huge piece of their lineup, activating Kevin Hayes from injured reserve. To make room on the roster, the team has loaned Nick Seeler to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. They also lost Nicolas Aube-Kubel on waivers Saturday when the Colorado Avalanche claimed him. Ryan Ellis is also expected to return to the lineup tonight for the Flyers as they approach full strength.
NHL
fastphillysports.com

HAYES AND ELLIS ARE BACK, AND FLYERS NEED THEM!

Kevin Hayes and Ryan Ellis each had an assist in their returns to the Flyers. Hayes played for the first time this season, and said he felt good with the puck even he still has to get back into game shape. “The speed was a little fast,” he said. “Haven’t played a game for months.”
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Ellis week to week for Flyers

Holtby remains day to day for Stars; Coyotes place Larsson in COVID-19 protocol. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Philadelphia Flyers. Ryan Ellis is week to week after he was injured during a 5-2 loss at the Dallas...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
crossingbroad.com

Ryan Ellis is Injured Again

Ryan Ellis played about 18 minutes in his return to action on Saturday night, but now he’s injured again:. Ellis played in the first three games of the season, then was sidelined with a lower body injury. He missed about three full weeks of action, then came back on Saturday night, and now here we are again.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Flyers' Ryan Ellis week-to-week after re-aggravating lower-body injury

Ryan Ellis's comeback from a lower-body injury lasted one game. The Philadelphia Flyers' biggest off-season acquisition has re-aggravated a lower-body injury and is week-to-week, head coach Alain Vigneault announced Monday. Ellis originally suffered the injury but in Game 3 of the season and missed the next nine games before returning...
NHL
crossingbroad.com

Oh Good, Now Ryan Ellis is on Injured Reserve

Ryan Ellis. Big offseason trade with Nashville. He played the first three games of the season, then suffered a lower body injury that was taking a while to heal, according to Alain Vigneault. He came back this past weekend, played 18 minutes in Dallas, then re-aggravated the injury and is now on IR.
NHL
Las Vegas Herald

Flyers D Ryan Ellis (lower body) to miss 4-6 weeks

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis will be sidelined an additional four-to-six weeks after aggravating a lower-body injury, coach Alain Vigneault announced Thursday. Ellis returned from a nine-game absence due to a lower-body injury in Philadelphia's 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday. He aggravated the injury and sat out the Flyers' 2-1 overtime victory versus the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.
NHL
chatsports.com

Ellis reinjures himself, out week-to-week

Philadelphia Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault announced on Monday that defenseman Ryan Ellis suffered another injury during Saturday’s game against the Dallas Stars, and he is now considered week-to-week. This is what we get for hoping his return to the lineup would lead to good things. Injury update: Per AV,...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers could be without Ryan Ellis for up to six weeks

The Flyers dealt some bad news on Thursday morning, with Alain Vigneault announcing that Ryan Ellis is going to be out for up to 4-6 weeks. This comes as a huge disappointment. Ellis was brought to Philadelphia in the Nolan Patrick trade and was expected to be a huge upgrade on the blue line. While that hasn’t necessarily proven to be untrue, his lack of availability has made it difficult to prove.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

523
Followers
2K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy