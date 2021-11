While a $400 million international box office wouldn't be something for a big budget superhero movie to shout about a couple of years ago, Venom: Let There Be Carnage passed that milestone on Tuesday, making it only the fifth movie to do so since the beginning of the Covid pandemic. The Andy Serkis directed sequel falls massively short of the $800 million plus haul of 2018's Venom, but in pandemic terms this has been a huge triumph, and in no small part has been helped along by the current hype around Marvel Studio's collaborative effort with Sony on Spider-Man: No Way Home and the crossover potential that has been rife for a long while.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO