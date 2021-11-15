ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz Jennings Admits Mental Health Issues Amid Massive Weight Gain

I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings opened up about her mental health struggles and weight gain. She admits that she feels embarrassed by the situation. However, her story could help a lot of people. The teenager has become an advocate for mental health and the LGBTQ community. She’s used...

George Murphy
3d ago

He was abused by his parents for letting him make believe he is a girl. This is a real life example of why parents should not condone trying to pretend you are something you aren’t.

sylvia carter
3d ago

jazz, you will never b happy living this lie, for money and fame, jazz, your choices are destroying you, mentally and physically, u need truth in your life, you'll serving and following the wrong word, there's no peace for you.

Marconius
3d ago

So Jazz has mental health issues..............sad, but not unexpected.....she was unable to get proper treatment for gender dysphoria and now reaps a bitter harvest.......

Daily Mail

Woman, 74, who lost her hair due to coeliac disease and spent 20 years feeling too embarrassed to look in a mirror sobs as she is shown the results of 'astounding' transplant

A pensioner who spent years too embarrassed to look in the mirror or pose in photos due to her balding head was given a new lease of life after receiving a hair transplant. Brenda Vickers, 78, from Walkergate, Newcastle upon Tyne, said her confidence was shattered after 20 years of irreversible hair loss and a dramatically receding hairline due to her celiac disease.
Person
Jazz Jennings
wonderwall.com

Trans activist Jazz Jennings chronicles 100-pound weight gain in new trailer, more news

Jazz Jennings says she's gained 100 pounds while struggling with binge eating disorder. Transgender activist Jazz Jennings reveals she's gained 100 pounds as a result of a binge eating disorder in a new trailer for Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." "Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," says Jazz, who was planning to attend Harvard as the sixth season of her family's TLC show came to an end in 2019. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today." The clip, published by People on Nov. 1, also sees Jazz open up about how her body dysmorphia interferes with her daily life, and how her relatives' comments about her weight affect her. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she admits. Jazz, 21, first found herself in the spotlight at age 6, when she spoke to Barbara Walters on "20/20" about identifying as as a transgender girl after being assigned male at birth. The new season of "I Am Jazz" premieres Nov. 30.
InsideHook

“SNL” Confronts the Biggest Mental Health Issue Facing Men

It’s been a surprisingly strong season for SNL this fall. The show has stepped back from its habit of casting movie stars for recurring political roles, offered up less Trump and COVID content (much to the appreciation of weary audiences), showcased a comedy trio with a cult online following and returned to embracing offbeat concepts, which is always where its cast members sing.
BBC

Mental health: History of Denbigh's lunatic asylum revealed

The long and dark history of Wales' first psychiatric hospital has been uncovered by a man who worked there for more than three decades. North Wales Counties Lunatic Asylum in Denbigh opened in 1848 to provide care for Welsh speaking people with mental illnesses. In reality, up to 1,500 patients,...
Jacksonville Journal Courier

New study shows discrimination can lead to mental health issues

A study published in the journal "Pediatrics" on Sunday from the University of California Los Angeles shows that people who faced discrimination in their youth are more likely to develop both short- and long-term behavioral and mental health-related issues later in life. Those risks may be cumulative, the study found, as those who faced more incidents of discrimination had an even higher risk of future problems.
Thrive Global

Mental Health is Health

Health is the blessing of God and we don’t consider it a blessing until we become sick. Sickness is of different types and many of us are unaware of it. We just consider apparent disease as a disease. Other diseases like headache, body pain, mental health issues, depression, and anxiety, etc are not considered as diseases or problems by the majority of us. SEO agency in London is available for you.
kion546.com

4 ways to support Black mental health amid images of racial violence

For many African Americans, the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s accused killers churns up a chronic trauma: replayed footage of Black men killed by law enforcement (or those claiming to act on law enforcement’s behalf). While evidence and testimony from recent trials is distressing for most people, it is overwhelming for...
DIY Photography

Using photography to break the stigma around men’s mental health issues

November is men’s mental health month. You may think, “Okay, but what does that have to do with photography?” Well, the two can be connected if you just give them a chance. Imran Nuri uses photography to highlight men’s mental health and break the stigma around it. In this video, he tells you more about it, and I’ll offer some of my own thoughts as well.
Popculture

Wendy Williams Delays Return to Talk Show Again Amid Health Issues

Wendy Williams has once again delayed her return to her talk show as she continues to take time to deal with health matters. The host of The Wendy Williams Show is currently dealing with Graves disease and a thyroid condition and previously tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Williams will not be returning to her show for the month of November, with guest hosts like Michael Rapaport, Jerry Springer, and Bill Bellamy taking her place.
insideedition.com

Caring for Your Mental Health Amid Pandemic Burnout

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a serious toll on people’s mental health. If you feel burnt out or more stressed than usual, you’re not alone. Inside Edition teamed up with GoodRx and its Medical Director, Dr. Preeti Parikh, for tips on how to take care of your mental health. She says exercising every day is important, as is finding time to see friends and family.
Soaps In Depth

Laura Wright Shares Her Struggle With Weight Loss and Body Image

Working in show business can play havoc with an actor’s perception of themselves, and GENERAL HOSPITAL star Laura Wright (Carly) took to social media to open up about her own struggles with her weight and body image. She shared an old photo of herself taking a breather during what looks like one of those classic ABC versus CBS charity softball games where she would have been on the ABC team since she was playing Ally on LOVING in 1993. (She’d later switch sides when she joined the cast of GUIDING LIGHT as Cassie in 1997!)
Popculture

Christina Haack Shares Troubling Health Update Involving 'Extreme Stomach Pain'

Christina Haack isn't taking any chances on her health. The Christina on the Coast star, 38, has been telling all via her social media accounts. On Thursday, Oct. 21, she told her followers that she recently underwent an endoscopy, which is a medical procedure to take a deeper look into the digestive tract. Haack underwent the examination as a result of "extreme stomach pain," which she says she has been a victim of for several years.
