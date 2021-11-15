Latest UK charts sees Shin Megami Tensei V for Switch enter at No.9

While Shin Megami Tensei and Persona connect, crossover, have similar themes, and share the same developer, they are also two separate series. Today, the reviews embargo for Shin Megami Tensei V, the latest entry in the former, lifted a week ahead of its release. And so far, reviews are positive, with the game sitting at an 87 on Metacritic. This isn't as universally acclaimed as the most recent Persona game, Persona 5/Persona 5 Royal, but an 87 on Metacritic is nothing to sneeze at. That said, over on Twitter, many fans of the series aren't happy with the initial batch of reviews for the game, and not because of the scores, but because of how many reviews have mentioned Persona and Persona 5.

