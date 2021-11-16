ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Surge in self-harm incidents at scandal-hit women’s prison where newborn baby died

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FepE0_0cxMUl8x00

Self-harming has almost doubled in the past two years years at a scandal-hit jail where a newborn baby recently died after her mother gave birth alone in a cell .

A new report by the Independent Monitoring Board of HMP Bronzefield found that there were on average 220 self-harm incidents a month, compared to 91 two years ago. In June 1021 alone, there were 371 instances.

The figures represent an increase of 140 per cent in comparison to a 47 per cent rise across all women inmates nationwide. As Europe’s largest women’s jail, the numbers from Bronzefield may be significantly higher due of its size.

The report reads: “The board notes that the severe regime restrictions necessary to control Covid-19 compromised the ability to treat women fairly and humanely, and that prisons are used as a ‘place of safety’ for severely mentally ill women.”

Women in Prison (WIP), a charity providing support to women affected by the criminal justice system, says the increases are part of “a wider trend of declining mental health for women in prison” over the past decade and the Bronzefield figures serve as a “sobering reminder” that prisons “do not enable recovery, but prevent it.

Sorana Vieru, head of campaigns and public affairs at WIP, told The Independent : “The number of self-harm incidents in women’s prisons has been rising for a number of years, and has shot up since the start of the pandemic and the implementation of strict prison regimes, which highlights the devastating mental health crisis for women in prison.

“Self-harm incidents have now hit record levels in women’s prisons and we still don’t know what the full impact of the pandemic will be. While restrictions in the community have gradually eased, this hasn’t been the case for many women in prison, who have remained confined to their cells for up to 23 hours a day.

“However, these increases are part of a wider trend of declining mental health for women in prison and serve as a sobering reminder that prisons are not safe and do not enable recovery, but prevent it.

“These statistics are even more worrying in the context of the Government’s plans to build 500 new prison places for women. Instead, the Government can and must invest in community-based services such as Women’s Centres that support women to tackle the issues that sweep them into crime in the first place, like domestic abuse and mental ill-health.”

The Ministry of Justice announced in January extra investment into prison places to improve conditions for women in custody. Plans include building 500 new prison places in existing women’s prisons.

The figures from Bronzefield follow the publication damning report by the Prison and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) last month, which highlighted a series of failings in the care for Ms A, 18, who lost her newborn child on 27 September 2019 at HMP Bronzefield .

It details a disturbing series of events that culminated in the young woman, who cannot be named, being in “constant pain” on the night of 26 September and eventually passing out while giving birth.

She had rung her cell bell twice in the evening, first at 8.07pm and again 25 minutes later, asking to see a nurse, but no one tended to her. She then ended up having to sit on the toilet and not being able to get to the cell bell to call for help again, according to the report.

After delivering the baby, Ms A had to bite through the umbilical cord herself before trying to wipe up the blood on the floor, investigators said.

Sue McAllister, the ombudsman, said Ms A was failed by an “inflexible, unimaginative and insufficiently trauma-informed” approach to care and “outdated and inadequate” maternity services at HMP Bronzefield .

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab, said: “These events are harrowing, unacceptable and should never happen to any woman or child. My deepest condolences remain with those affected.

“We have already implemented the recommendation in the Prison and Probation Ombudsman’s report. We have put in place important improvements to the care received by women in custody, and across government we must make sure that expectant mothers in prison get the same support as those in the community.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

Prison sentence handed down for woman who tossed newborn in trash

A Highland Township woman who admitted to tossing her newborn baby in the trash is serving a 5 to 10-year prison sentence, as recently ordered by a Wayne County judge. Jennifer Kayla Woodard, 24, was sentenced Oct. 27 in Wayne County’s 3rd Circuit Court after pleading guilty weeks prior to second-degree child abuse and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Judge Mark Slavens handed down the 5 to 10-year sentence for both crimes, to be served concurrently.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Mother accused of murdering baby ‘snapped over stressful immigration process’

A 38-year-old woman who is on trial for the murder of her newborn baby is said to have “snapped” over the stress of applying to stay in the UK while also trying to support her family – including her husband who served for the British Army. Silipa Keresi, originally from Fiji, is accused of wrapping her son Maliki in a towel and dumping him in a woodland close to her home in Hythe, New Forest, Hampshire, on 5 March last year.The mother-of-four had asked for a termination earlier in the pregnancy but was told at 26 weeks and five days...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Investigation into spike in newborn baby deaths in Scotland

A spike in the number of deaths of newborn babies in Scotland is to be investigated. At least 21 babies under four weeks old died in September, a rate of 4.9 per 1,000 births. Infant death rates vary widely from month to month, but the increase is larger than expected from chance alone.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newborn Baby#Women In Prison#Self Harm#Domestic Violence#Hmp Bronzefield#Wip
The Independent

Woman’s breastmilk helps jail husband after he poisoned her to death with cereal

A woman’s breastmilk helped jail her husband after it revealed that he had poisoned her cereal with heroin, leading to her death. Jason Harris, 47, was found guilty on Wednesday of first-degree premeditated murder, delivery of a controlled substance causing death, and solicitation of murder. The 29 September 2014 death of Christina Harris, 36, in the Flint suburb of Davison north of Detriot in Michigan was initially identified by the medical examiner as an accidental overdose, CBS News reported.But investigators then made allegations of murder against Jason Harris. Family members said Christina Harris was not a drug user, proved by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Leaked Video Shows Russian Inmates Raped, Tortured On 'Conveyor Belt Of Torture'

A new leaked video of a Russian jail in the Saratov region showed at least five inmates being abused and raped inside a “torture chamber.”. The footage showed the inmates being urinated on and raped by male prisoners in OT-B-1, a prison hospital in the Saratov region dubbed as Russia’s “conveyor belt of torture,” according to prisoner rights group Gulagu.net.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Ashanti's Sister Details Severe Domestic Abuse At The Hands Of Well-Known Ex

It came as a shock last year when it was revealed that Ashanti's sister, Kenashia "Shia" Douglas, was involved in a violent relationship. It was during the 32-year-old's birthday post in 2020 that she revealed her battered face. Her teeth were knocked out, there was blood coming from her nose, she had a black eye, and she included video clips of her reconstruction surgery on her mouth and jaw.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wtva.com

Executed inmate leaves letter about missing sister-in-law

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — The state of Mississippi carried out its first execution in nine years Wednesday by putting a local killer to death at his request. David Neal Cox died at 6:12 p.m. at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman for killing his wife and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter at a home in Sherman in 2010.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Shreveport Magazine

“Two-year-old is defenseless, it’s unfathomable that this could happen to a toddler”, Mother and live-in boyfriend beat her 2-year-old daughter to death

According to the court documents, the 28-year-old mom and her boyfriend were arrested and taken into custody Monday. Prosecutors said both defendants reportedly beat the woman’s 2-year-old daughter to death. The child suffered broken bones, broken rib, fractured skull and brain bleed. The mother and her live-in boyfriend are charged with one count each of murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Essence

10-Year-Old Black Girl At Hawaii Elementary School Arrested For Allegedly "Drawing A Picture That Upset A Parent”

School officials received a complaint from a parent about a drawing the 10-year-old sketched of her alleged bully. On Monday, the ACLU called for the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), the state Department of Education (DOE), and other officials to take action after a 10-year-old Black girl at Honowai Elementary School in Waipahu, HI was arrested last year “for drawing a picture that upset a parent.”
The Independent

The Independent

341K+
Followers
133K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy