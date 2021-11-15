ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

GE Aviation ready to look at acquisitions as it eyes growth

By Tim Hepher, Rajesh Kumar Singh
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcGDE_0cxMUVyD00

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - GE Aviation is ready to look at acquisitions to top up its portfolio with technologies that could help it shape the future of flight, without waiting for a planned break-up of its parent General Electric Co (GE.N), its top executive said on Monday.

"(If there is) alignment with our strategic goals and assuming that the business case makes sense, we are open to look at opportunities," GE Aviation Chief Executive John Slattery told Reuters.

"I want to be clear that our opportunities to be strategic in the marketplace are effective today," he said in an interview at the Dubai Airshow, adding such opportunities "probably run deeper and wider" in systems such as electric power systems than in jet engines.

"We do want to grow; the opportunities are there within our ecosystem of aerospace and defense so there will be plenty of opportunities for growth," Slattery said.

He stressed the world's largest aero engine maker felt under "no undue pressure" to make external investments.

General Electric (GE) last week announced plans to spin off its businesses into three public companies, marking the end of the 129-year-old conglomerate.

The Boston-based company will separate the healthcare company in early 2023. It will combine GE Renewable Energy, GE Power and GE Digital and spin off the business in early 2024.

Following the split, it will become an aviation company, helmed by Chairman and Chief Executive Larry Culp.

The aviation company will inherit GE's other assets and liabilities, including its runoff insurance business.

Slattery said GE Aviation had not been placed under any restrictions by Culp or the board limiting its ability to look at adjacent technologies "or other inorganic opportunities" - as long as they fit the strategy and have a good business case.

"If they do, we are not time-bound in terms of waiting until the spin-offs occur," Slattery said.

BROADER APERTURE

"I think it is probably fair to say the opportunities to broaden the aperture ... probably run deeper and wider in our systems business than they would in inorganic (acquisition) opportunities on the commercial or military engine front."

Analysts say high-tech systems and associated technologies are key to the future of aircraft which will see a more seamless integration between powerplants and airframes than in the past.

GE Aviation's main competitor in engines for in-demand narrowbody commercial jet engines and in military jet engines, Pratt & Whitney, is part of the Raytheon Technologies (RTX.N) conglomerate that combines a broad slate of aircraft systems.

In the past three years, Culp has focused on reducing debt by selling assets.

After a $30 billion deal in March to merge GE's jet-leasing unit with Ireland's AerCap (AER.N), Culp said GE would look to "play more offense" to grow its industrial business.

Since then, the company has pursued "bolt-on" acquisitions in the healthcare space.

GE and French partner Safran (SAF.PA) have announced proposals for a new open-fan jet engine that would include some hybrid-electric power, while electrification is seen as one promising path for decarbonisation of smaller aircraft.

Current-generation engines and aircraft systems are already interconnected to a growing extent, generating service revenues.

Systems and other items generated about $4.5 billion in revenue in 2020, accounting for about one-fifth of GE Aviation's revenue. The share went up from 13% in 2019 as revenues from commercial engines and services were depressed by COVID-19.

GE has not described the new structure in detail.

Asked about his role after the planned GE break-up, Irish-born Slattery said GE Aviation would continue to exist as a unit within an aero-focused GE and that he would continue to run it under Culp after joining from Brazil's Embraer last year.

GE would also independently hold equity interests in AerCap and Baker Hughes as well as a number of legacy liabilities that would be managed independently of GE Aviation, he said.

"I am excited about the opportunity to continue to work with Larry in the years ahead and to learn from him and to fly his wing and let him fly my wing," Slattery said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Flight Global.com

Engine makers GE and P&W race to boost efficiency as net-zero carbon goal looms

With the USA recently committing to net-zero emissions from aviation by 2050, the country’s top turbofan manufacturers are each pursuing multi-path strategies aimed at improving engine efficiency. Those paths involve maturing several technologies simultaneously, with the goal of bringing various advances together into a new powerplant for narrowbody aircraft in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flying Magazine

GE Aviation Supports System Development on Gulfstream G400 and G800

The Gulfstream G400 is expected to enter into service in 2025, with the G800 joining the fleet in 2025. Credit: Gulfstream Aerospace. GE Aviation announced on Wednesday that it will supply the data concentration network, power management, and health management systems on the upcoming Gulfstream G400 large cabin and G800 ultralong-range business jets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Slattery
Reuters

Planemakers grab deals at Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Global aerospace firms have secured tentative or firm orders for more than 400 airplanes at the Dubai Airshow, building on signs of a recovery from a global pandemic that has shattered the industry's profits. After major orders for narrowbody jets and a new freighter earlier...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aithority.com

Emirates Extends Sustainability Efforts With GE Digital Aviation Software

GE Digital announced that long-time GE customer Emirates has contracted for two new flight data solutions to intensify progress in its sustainability programs. The Dubai-based airline will be implementing GE Digital’s Fuel Insight product and FlightPulse Pre-Flight module to help reduce fuel costs and CO2 emissions. Emirates is also looking to use these solutions to drive sustainability adoption across its fleet and flight operations.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ge Aviation#Commercial Aviation#Ge Power#Ge Renewable Energy#General Electric Co#The Dubai Airshow#Ge Digital
delawarebusinessnow.com

The GE split and a CEO’s eye-popping pay package

This week, GE announced plans to finally leave the world of conglomerates. Larry Culp – who had retired to the picturesque Eastern Shore town of Chestertown, MD after stepping down as CEO of a former mini conglomerate – agreed to take the reins of the legendary company in 2018. Before...
BUSINESS
metroairportnews.com

GE to Split Into Three Companies Focused on Aviation, Healthcare, Energy

GE announced its plan to form three industry-leading, global public companies focused on the growth sectors of aviation, healthcare, and energy, by:. Pursuing a tax-free spin-off of GE Healthcare, creating a pure-play company at the center of precision health in early 2023, in which GE expects to retain a stake of 19.9 percent; and.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

How Much of GE’s Business Is Healthcare, Aviation and Energy?

General Electric Co. was once so sprawling that its business ranged from insurance to plastics and even media in the form of NBC Universal. Those days of diversification are now long gone. GE reported 13 individual operating segments in 2003, many of which have since been consolidated, wound down or...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Brazil
Flight Global.com

Viasat eyes global in-flight connectivity coverage with Inmarsat acquisition

Satellite communications company Viasat views its planned acquisition of competitor Inmarsat as a means to add global in-flight connectivity coverage to what is now largely a regional-focused network. That is because Viasat’s strength lies in high-speed Ka-band in-flight data transmission services over North America, while Inmarsat brings global satellite coverage...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

Air-to-Air Refueling Market Set for Explosive Growth | GE Aviation, Eaton, Draken International, Parker Hannifin

Global Air-to-Air Refueling Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Air-to-Air Refueling Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Air-to-Air Refueling Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Cobham, Eaton Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Draken International, GE Aviation, Safran, Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, Jeppesen, Airbus etc.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Dayton Daily News

GE Aviation ‘optimistic’ after announcement of three-way corporate split

General Electric Co.’s announcement Tuesday morning that it will split into a trio of publicly traded companies will leave GE Aviation focused on jet engines and flight, a company spokesman said. Asked how the split will affect GE Aviation operations in Dayton and across Southwestern Ohio, a spokesman said: “While...
DAYTON, OH
Investor's Business Daily

GE To Emerge As Aviation Pure Play After Split Into 3 Public Companies

General Electric (GE) will split up into three public companies, after a long and costly restructuring aimed at setting the American industrial icon back on the rails. GE stock briefly took a buy point. GE plans to spin off its health care business in 2023. It will separate and combine...
INDUSTRY
Union Leader

GE's three-way split includes aviation business that employs 800 in Hooksett

General Electric will split into three public companies as the storied U.S. industrial conglomerate seeks to simplify its business, pare down debt and breathe life into a battered share price, the company said on Tuesday. The split marks the end of the 129-year-old conglomerate that was once the most valuable...
HOOKSETT, NH
Flight Global.com

GE to become ‘aviation-focused’ company by spinning off other divisions

General Electric intends to spin off its non-aviation businesses by early 2024, leaving the storied industrial conglomerate focused solely on aviation. GE disclosed the massive organisational revamp on 9 November, saying the move will help make its existing businesses more focused and better positioned to lead in their respective fields.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

227K+
Followers
241K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy