LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A third LA Animal Services pet food pantry will open Sunday at the North Central Animal Services Center. "At LA Animal Services, we feel the best place for pets is with the families who love them even in challenging times," LA Animal Services General Manager Dana Brown said in a statement. "Sustaining the Pet Food Pantry is made possible thanks to the donations, both from individuals and families in our community to animal-caring organizations, who ensure we are able to provide this resource to keep families and their pets together."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO