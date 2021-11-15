ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Grandmother and teen she mistakenly texted to reunite for 6th Thanksgiving

By Drew Weisholtz
TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sweetest Thanksgiving tradition this side of candied yams is back!. Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench will once again get together for the holiday, six years after she accidentally sent him a text inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner, believing she had texted her own grandson. “We are all set...

www.today.com

Comments / 9

Guest
3d ago

This is how we as people, no matter your race are suppose to get along and be nice and kind to one another.

Reply
14
MISSY KIRA
3d ago

I love this story so much. It warms my heart each year. I constant reminder that genuinely kind people do exist☺

Reply
7
Dianne Thomas
3d ago

Love this and have read about it from their very first Thanksgiving. This how we all should be towards one another. So glad my raised us to always treat everyone the way we want to be treated. I have a rainbow coalition of friends young and old. Thanksgiving is about giving Thanks for family and friends 💖

Reply
3
