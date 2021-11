Medical bionic implants are unique devices created using biological methods and systems present in nature. The most well-known example is the cochlear implant, which is a device for deaf people that are placed in the human body. Medical bionic implants function in the same way that regular bodily organs do. Bionics is a synthesis of electronics and biology. Rather than robotic implants, medical bionic implants are more effective. Because medical bionic implants can execute the original purpose precisely or even superior to it.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO