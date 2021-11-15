ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California gas prices hit record high

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38heSU_0cxMTF8200

California’s gas prices hit a new record at $4.68 a gallon, beating the record set just one day before, according to American Automobile Association.

The previous all-time record of $4.67 in California was set in October of 2012. CBS Los Angeles reported the spike is a result of higher crude oil prices as well as pent-up demand for travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

[ Gas prices in California town hit $7.59/gallon ]

CNN reports that gasoline prices overall are at the highest they’ve been in seven years, and Wall Street banks are warning that oil prices could spike to $100 or even $120.

Nationally, AAA reports the price of a gallon of gas is $3.41, up more than a dollar from one year ago.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Trucker shortage fuels enrollment surge at California school

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — On a recent afternoon, Tina Singh watched nearly a dozen students at a suburban Los Angeles truck-driving school backing up their practice vehicles into parking spaces. Many had never operated a manual transmission before. “It’s an exciting time to be a truck driver right now...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

How large retailers are avoiding supply chain woes

NEW YORK — Walmart, Target and Macy's say they are finding ways to bring products to shelves in time for the holiday season even though supply chain issues are still impacting the economy and other companies. All three companies boasted strong numbers and good sales in their respective third quarter...
RETAIL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
39K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy