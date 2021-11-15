Social Security: Agency announces schedule of payment dates for 2022

The Social Security Administration has released the schedule of payment dates for 2022.

With a few exceptions, Social Security payments are sent out based on a person’s birthday.

In general, the payments are sent out this way:

· If your birthday falls on the 1st through the 10th of the month, you’ll be paid on the second Wednesday of the month;

· If you were born on the 11th through the 20th of the month, you’ll be paid on the third Wednesday of the month; and

· If you were born after the 20th of the month, you’ll be paid on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

The Social Security Administration has released this calendar to help those getting the payments keep up with the date they should be received a direct deposit from the government.

In January, Social Security checks, along with Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will include a 6.2% increase in benefits over 2021 payments, the largest cost of living increase in nearly 40 years.

SSI benefits are paid to people with limited income or resources or who are disabled, blind, or age 65 or older.

There are some exceptions to the birthday rule.

Payments are sent on the 3rd of each month if:

· You filed for benefits before May 1, 1997;

· Or if receiving Social Security and a SSI payment;

· Your Medicare premiums are paid for by the state where you live; or

· You live in a foreign country.

Those who receive SSI payments (and do not receive a Social Security check as well), receive those payments on the 1st of each month.

