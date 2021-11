All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In search of gifts for foodies in your life? Easier said than, well, done. Because while you might be drinking whatever wine is open, your father has watched every single episode of Som on Netflix and has some strong opinions on what pairs best with that Christmas ham. And although you think you have adventurous tastes, your constantly-backpacking college roommate’s kitchen cabinet is overflowing with the signature spice of every country they’ve ever been to. Then there are the people with very strong opinions about pasta shapes. (Elbow macaroni? Don’t even think about it.)

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO