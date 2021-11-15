ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Thanksgiving tradition continues for strangers who connected through text

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqoGW_0cxMSOp600

MESA, Ariz. — For a sixth year, Jamal Hinton plans to join Wanda Dench for Thanksgiving in Arizona. It’s a tradition that started with a mistake, but turned into much more.

In 2016, Dench mistakenly texted Hinton while trying to reach her grandson to talk about Thanksgiving plans. Hinton wound up invited to Thanksgiving that year, and each year after. The story went viral, catching the attention of people around the world, according to KNXV.

On Sunday, Jamal tweeted screenshots of his conversation with Wanda, confirming he would be returning for Thanksgiving.

This will be the second year without Wanda’s husband Lonnie. CNN reported Lonnie passed away from complications caused by COVID-19 on April 5, 2020.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
energy941.com

Accidental Text Buddies Spending Their Sixth Thanksgiving Together

Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench will once again get together for the holiday, six years after she accidentally sent him a text inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner, believing she had texted her own grandson. Jamal tweeted Sunday, “We are all set for year 6!” He is bringing his girlfriend and...
RELATIONSHIPS
Shawnee News-Star

Family tradition of adoption continued through FireLodge

November is National Adoption Month, and Citizen Potawatomi Nation’s FireLodge Children & Family Services works year-round to place Potawatomi children in foster and adoptive homes that ensure a loving environment and connection to their Native culture. CPN tribal member Sara Winsett and her husband Michael decided to expand their family...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Mesa#Knxv#Cnn#Cox Media Group
WKRC

Wrong number text turns into beloved 6-year Thanksgiving tradition

MESA, Ariz. (WSET) — An accident turned into a six-year tradition for two people in Arizona. Back in 2016, Wanda Dench thought she was texting her grandson, but instead, she sent the message to Jamal Hinton. The text was an invite to Thanksgiving dinner, and Hinton rolled with it. When...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
WandaVision
The Mint Hill Times

Celebrating Thanksgiving Traditions

CHARLOTTE – Every year on the 4th Thursday in November, we commemorate the day in 1621 when the Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Native Americans gathered to share an autumn harvest feast. Unlike the lavish Thanksgiving feasts that grace many tables today, the very first Thanksgiving dinner was likely a meager...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fatherly

11 Sincere Texts to Send a Friend Who’s Going Through a Divorce

Whether amicable or hostile, out-of-the-blue or a long-time-coming, divorce is difficult. It marks the end of something once thought to be permanent and no matter how relieved one might be to sign the papers, there will be grief and hard feelings. If one of your friends gets divorced, it’s tricky to know how to be there for them. They’re likely stressed. They might withdraw. What do you say? What do you do? Something to entertain: Send them a text message to check in, express solidarity, or to let them know them you’ll be there. When phrased well, such messages do a lot of good.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
maplelakemessenger.com

Poultry in motion and other Thanksgiving traditions

Apparently, turkeys aren’t the only ones who aren’t keen on Thanksgiving. I recently stumbled on an article that listed Thanksgiving traditions the rest of the world—and even some Americans—find peculiar. Some people interviewed for the article questioned the entire motivation of the holiday. One American living in Costa Rica said her friends think it’s odd that we have a celebration focused entirely on “stuffing our faces.” They’re missing the point. That’s not what Thanksgiving is about. It’s about getting a day off work. And napping. Oh yes, and giving thanks. And anyway, we’re not “stuffing our faces.” We’re enjoying ridiculous amounts of food in the company of people we love. This person also said her friends wonder why there has to be a turkey involved. Well, of course there has to be a turkey. If you roast a chicken, you’re not going to have leftovers for the next two weeks.
AMERICAS
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Mother and Daughter Vanish From Nashville 17 Years Apart: The Disappearances of Laresha and Wanda Walker

23-year-old Laresha Walker was a responsible young woman who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. She had a 2-year-old son, Rayvon, whom she was very protective of and Laresha was private about her personal life. In 1999, she was working at the Peterbilt Motors Company in Nashville, had just moved into a new apartment, and was living a quiet, normal life.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
39K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy