Cash ISA rates recover from record lows

The Australian dollar has been selling off for several days in a row, but Friday saw a bit of bullish pressure to break back above the 0.73 level. That is a good sign, at least for stabilization. I suspect that there is probably a bit of short covering that we are looking at, so I do not necessarily think that anything has changed longer term. At this point, the market could see a little bit of a bounce that we can take advantage of at the first signs of exhaustion. I suspect that the 50-day EMA could be where a lot of technical traders will be looking.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO