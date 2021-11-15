1 killed in Conyers hit-and-run

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — A judge has denied bond again for the Lamborghini driver accused of pushing 28-year-old Catherine Khan to her death. On Tuesday, a judge found the accused driver, Alfred Megbuluba, 31, a danger to the community. Despite turning himself in last month, the judge said Megbuluba poses a risk of flight pending the start of a trial. The judge explained that due to Megbuluba's connection to some of the witnesses, who might be called to testify in the trial, he will remain in Fulton County Jail due to being an intimidation risk. The judge said a trial will be presented to a grand jury, but a date has not been set for the trial yet.
