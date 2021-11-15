1 killed in Conyers hit-and-run

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The defense attorneys for the three white men standing trial regarding the death of Ahmaud Arbery rested their case on Thursday. On Friday, instructions are expected to be given in a charge conference from Judge Timothy Walmsley before closing arguments are made on Monday. By definition, this is a meeting between a judge and the parties’ lawyers, after the parties have closed their cases and before the jury is charged, to determine the content of the instructions to the jury and to note any objections the lawyers may have to the instructions proposed by the judge.

BRUNSWICK, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO