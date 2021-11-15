ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

1 killed in Conyers hit-and-run

 4 days ago
CONYERS, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol said it is investigating a hit-and-run where one person died early Monday morning. GSP said they were requested by Conyers Police to look into the crime. Authorities responded to Dogwood Drive near...

11Alive

Suspect left belongings behind in SUV baby Blaise was taken in: Police

ATLANTA — Clarkston Police believe items left inside the SUV that was stolen in Clarkston with a 1-year-old inside may belong to the suspect. Blaise Barnett was reported missing in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Nov. 10. He was finally reunited with his family more than 36 hours after he was discovered in a woman's van parked in her driveway.
CLARKSTON, GA
11Alive

Gwinnett Police: Man injured multiple people walking their dogs in string of hit-and-runs

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police said a man is being charged with multiple felonies after allegedly committing three hit-and-runs earlier this month. The incident originally happened on Nov. 8, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. A 20-year-old suspect is accused of hitting and charging at multiple people in their own driveways.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

2 found dead at Acworth home, police say

ACWORTH, Ga. — Two people were found dead at a home in Acworth Thursday morning, according to Cobb County Police. Authorities responded to the home located at 5059 Verbena Drive shortly after 9:30 a.m. Hours later, authorities are still investigating what happened. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the home where you...
ACWORTH, GA
11Alive

1 killed at gas station in Atlanta's West End

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is currently looking into the cause of a shooting that took place at a BP gas station on Oak Street Friday morning. The shooting happened when a fight broke out between two people. It escalated and a gun was pulled. According to APD Homicide...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Sandy Springs police officer stabbed, suspect shot; both hospitalized, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs police officer and a suspect have both been taken to the hospital following an incident Friday morning, the department said. Officers were dispatched to a home off Cameron Glen Drive to a report of a burglary in progress. When police arrived, the suspect stabbed the officer multiple times during a struggle and another officer shot the suspect, Sgt. Sal Ortega said.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
11Alive

Car strikes, kills woman walking with her grandchildren

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta grandmother tragically lost her life when she was hit by a car while walking with her grandchildren Tuesday night, according to Marietta Police. Officers said 58-year-old Debra Jones was trying to cross Delk Road outside of a crosswalk with her two elementary-school-aged grandchildren just before 9 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of the Shell gas station in the 2300 block of Delk Road.
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

2 women arrested at Gwinnett school board meeting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — School board meetings across the country have become a culture war battleground, particularly over masks, during the past two years when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Metro Atlanta has been no exception. During a Gwinnett County Public Schools board meeting on Thursday night, two women were arrested...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Newnan truck stop murder | Deputies search for van stolen by suspect

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is searching for the van that belonged to a man who was murdered at a truck stop last Friday night. Deputies responded to the shooting at the Pilot at 1645 S. Highway 29 in Newnan after a man was shot and killed. The sheriff's office said the man had been involved in an argument with another man, before getting shot at least one time.
NEWNAN, GA
11Alive

Police report: Deadly shooting broke out while group searched for missing child

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb police report gives more insight into a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday while a group allegedly searched for a missing Clarkston child. A 1-year-old was inside of an SUV when it was stolen, which prompted an Amber Alert. He was missing more than 39 hours before he was located. But while some people looked for clues in the toddler's disappearance, another crime took place.
CLARKSTON, GA
11Alive

Atlanta officer's body camera captures intense burning car rescue

ATLANTA — Several Atlanta officers assisted in an intense rescue after a man's car crashed into two houses and trees early Sunday morning in the Bankhead community. Atlanta Police responded to a car fire at the intersection of Oliver Street NW and North Avenue NW shortly after 1:30 a.m. The call quickly escalated, saying that the fire was the result of a car crash and there were people still inside the burning car.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

DoorDash driver shot in Midtown while making delivery

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a DoorDash driver was shot in the back while making a delivery. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m., down the street from Ponce City Market. APD said the victim was alert and taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on who shot...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Live stream | Instructions expected today in Ahmaud Arbery death trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The defense attorneys for the three white men standing trial regarding the death of Ahmaud Arbery rested their case on Thursday. On Friday, instructions are expected to be given in a charge conference from Judge Timothy Walmsley before closing arguments are made on Monday. By definition, this is a meeting between a judge and the parties’ lawyers, after the parties have closed their cases and before the jury is charged, to determine the content of the instructions to the jury and to note any objections the lawyers may have to the instructions proposed by the judge.
BRUNSWICK, GA
11Alive

Increased law enforcement presence expected at Georgia high school after vandals make threats of school shooting, principal says

NEWNAN, Ga. — A principal in Coweta County is alerting parents about threatening messages plastered to the walls of bathrooms at a high school on Thursday. In a letter sent to guardians on Thursday afternoon, Principal Chase Puckett said someone vandalized the bathrooms at Newnan High School on the Cougar Village 9th Grade Campus with graffiti, threatening to "shoot up" the building Friday morning and telling students not to "bother hiding."
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Judge denies bond for Lamborghini driver accused of pushing woman to her death

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — A judge has denied bond again for the Lamborghini driver accused of pushing 28-year-old Catherine Khan to her death. On Tuesday, a judge found the accused driver, Alfred Megbuluba, 31, a danger to the community. Despite turning himself in last month, the judge said Megbuluba poses a risk of flight pending the start of a trial. The judge explained that due to Megbuluba's connection to some of the witnesses, who might be called to testify in the trial, he will remain in Fulton County Jail due to being an intimidation risk. The judge said a trial will be presented to a grand jury, but a date has not been set for the trial yet.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
