Gerrymandering is giving Republicans a major advantage

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasingly, elections in the United States are won before a vote is ever cast. You can thank gerrymandering for that. A new report from The New York Times suggests, in fact, that the problem is only going to get worse as we head toward the 2022 midterm elections. Following the redistricting...

Related
arizonadailyindependent.com

Majority of Arizona Republicans Want Former President Trump To Make A Comeback

Despite the nearly three years until the next presidential election, a new poll by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) finds that more than half of Arizona Republicans believe Donald Trump should follow in Grover Cleveland’s footsteps and become the first former president in more than a century to seek the office after losing re-election. The poll finds that, should he decide to run, Trump would be a prohibitive favorite in the race for the GOP nomination, running far ahead of any competitor in a crowded field.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

GOP redistricting maps will gerrymander Democrats out of the House

Ohio is just the most recent example that illustrates the GOP’s plan to determine the winners of next year’s races before a single vote has been cast. And it’s not clear from the outside that Democrats in Washington grasp the situation. There are two bills languishing in the Senate that would limit the harm from GOP gerrymandering — but no real plan to pass either of them.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

House Democrats to lose 15th incumbent ahead of 2022 midterms with latest retirement

Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield will retire from his North Carolina district, according to two sources with knowledge of his plans. He is the 15th House Democrat to either announce retirement or a run for another office this cycle. It also comes after a gerrymandered map passed by Republican state legislators in North Carolina turned his district into one that leans Democratic by just one point.
CONGRESS & COURTS
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Poll: Majority of Republicans falsely believe Arizona ‘audit’ found fraud

A majority of Republican respondents in a recent poll wrongly believe that the so-called “audit” of the 2020 election in Maricopa county definitely or probably found evidence of fraud. Monmouth University polled 811 people across the United States earlier this month, asking a series of questions about the state of...
ARIZONA STATE
The Guardian

Republicans are ‘cracking and packing’ voters to secure minority rule

Salt Lake is the largest county in Utah, containing not only the state’s capital, Salt Lake City, but 40% of the state’s population. While Donald Trump carried the safely conservative state, Joe Biden defeated him in Salt Lake county, soundly, by 53% to 42.1%. Two different Democrats have captured a competitive congressional seat there over the last decade, most recently Ben McAdams, who defeated the incumbent Mia Love by fewer than 700 votes in 2018, then lost by less than a percentage point to Burgess Owens in 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

In wake of Bannon indictment, Republicans warn of payback

Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon after his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday, warning that Democrats’ efforts to force Bannon to comply with what they say is an unfair subpoena paves the way for them to do the same if they take back the House in 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Democrats must pass the Build Back Better Act

In the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by 10.1 percent in the state of Virginia. Mark Warner, the incumbent Democratic senator, saw an even larger margin of victory. A year later, Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe by 2 percent. There are a multitude of reasons one can attribute this massive swing to. Youngkin, as Warner noted, successfully made anti-critical race theory rhetoric a large part of his campaign. Additionally, McAuliffe chose to focus his campaign on proving Youngkin would be no different than Trump, despite Youngkin keeping his focus away from the 2020 election and the former president. Despite this, perhaps the most important reason Democrats lost so much ground in Virginia and are poised to do so in next year’s midterms is that Democrats in Washington, D.C. have not done enough with their legislative majorities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wina.com

House caucuses pick leaders with Republican choosing Gilbert as Speaker for GOP majority

RICHMOND (WINA) – House of Delegates Republicans and Democrats met over the weekend choosing their leadership teams. The state board of elections certifies the November 2nd vote today with two House races with Republicans with leads less than a-half-percent… which spurs a state-financed recount in each. But Republicans chose who they termed Shenandoah Delegate Todd Gilbert as House Speaker, because if a recount holds those races still in Republican hands… Republicans will be House majority. They also chose Scott County Delegate Terry Kilgore as Majority Leader.
RICHMOND, VA
Washington Post

Why Republicans block voting bills

Regarding the Nov. 10 editorial “Another blow to voting rights”:. Republicans want to maintain the system by which they can load the electoral dice in their favor. So they gerrymander and suppress, and they twist and turn, knowing the Supreme Court will acquiesce. And lest there be any mistake, this started well before 2020. In Wisconsin in 2018, Democrats got 53 percent of the vote, which led to 36 percent of the state assembly seats, and a disproportionately low portion of U.S. House seats. In Pennsylvania, even voting led to a House delegation tilted 13-to-5 Republican (though the state Supreme Court overruled this, leading to a 9-to-9 delegation). State legislatures of whatever complexion should not be drawing boundaries in federal elections, where they will naturally favor their own, or, even worse, in their own elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Republicans aren’t ready for Trump-style ‘fraud’ claims in GOP primaries

Months after the electoral college vote was certified and Joe Biden inaugurated, Republicans are still being forced to look backward to 2020. Attempts by Donald Trump’s acolytes to audit or overturn results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin continue, and the former president urges these on — calling last year’s free and fair elections an insurrection and the storming of the Capitol by his supporters a peaceful protest. Meanwhile, a similar thing has happened in at least one 2021 election: While former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has urged Republicans to accept reality and move forward, unsuccessful New Jersey GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli spent more than a week refusing to concede a race that every news organization had called for his opponent before finally backing down on Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Georgia Senate GOP passes map to retain Republican majority

Georgia Senate Republicans pushed through a map Tuesday on a 34-21 party line vote designed to maintain their strong majority in the chamber, despite Democratic cries that the plan doesn't reflect Georgia's nearly 50-50 partisan split and denies opportunities to nonwhite voters. Sen. John Kennedy, a Macon Republican who chairs...
CONGRESS & COURTS

