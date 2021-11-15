'Adele One Night Only' Sheds Light on the Artist's Personal and Vocal Strength

Hello it’s me ♫ Grammy Award winning Adele last night flaunted a new look, new attitude, new man along with Grammy worthiness new music. There was a question that was floated out on Facebook last night after the “Adele One Night Only” concert that included an exclusive interview with Oprah. The post-er was waiting for the big Adele versus little Adele comparisons like folks did with Luther Vandross. But after listening to the now Adele there was clearly no difference vocal between the now and then when Adele took the stage in a breath taking setting at the Los Angeles, Griffith Observatory, performing her past hit as well as the new bonafide bangers from her new album ’30’ after an over 5 year hiatus. Not only was the intimate star studded attended concert breathtaking as well as lyrically flawless as Adele threw her passions into every beat, Adele brought the romanticism of the evening to the for front with a real live proposal.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO