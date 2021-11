The 58-story, 645-foot-tall (197 m) Millennium Tower, which was designed by Handel Architects, is the tallest residential building in San Francisco, but it's unlike any other skyscraper. Since its completion in 2009, the tower has caused a slew of issues for both inhabitants and building owners. In fact, it has been sinking and tilting for some time now, making it the center of engineering and architecture debates and stirring up controversy. In addition to all that its foundations don't extend to bedrock, and it’s fantastically expensive.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO