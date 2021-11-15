ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Patrol: Crash in northwestern Iowa kills woman, baby

By Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0cxMQWi600

The Iowa State Patrol says a Minnesota woman and her one-year-old baby died in a crash in northwestern Iowa that also injured four others, including the woman's two other children. The crash happened late Saturday morning at an intersection northeast of Spirit Lake.

A patrol investigation found that an eastbound car driven by 29-year-old Mariah Nelson, of Jackson, Minnesota, ran a stop sign and collided with a southbound pickup truck driven by 63-year-old Allen Weinzetl, also of Jackson, Minnesota. Television station KTIV reports that Nelson and her 1-year-old son, Symere Williams, died in the crash.

Nelson's daughters, ages 5 and 6, were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. Weinzetl and his passenger, 58-year-old Teresa Chonko, also were injured and taken to hospitals.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Spirit Lake, IA
State
Minnesota State
Local
Iowa Accidents
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy