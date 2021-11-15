Men’s College Basketball: Wesleyan Prevails in Road Win

Stanford (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) will travel to Santa Clara (1-0, 0-0 WCC) on Friday night for a showdown with the Broncos. Both teams are coming off a win in their respective season openers, with Stanford defeating the Tarleton State Texans 62-50 and Santa Clara beating the California State Fullerton (CSUF) Titans 84-77. Santa Clara finished sixth in the preseason poll for the West Coast Conference (WCC), while Stanford came in at ninth in the Pac-12. Although Santa Clara has not made the tournament since 1996, the Broncos pose a serious threat to the Cardinal in this Bay Area matchup.
