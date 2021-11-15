ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Men’s College Basketball: Wesleyan Prevails in Road Win

By Nathan Bloechl
kilj.com
 4 days ago

KILJ — Joey Brown tallied 21 points and five rebounds as Iowa Wesleyan found the win column for the...

kilj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
On3.com

Former Clemson RB Lyn-J Dixon narrows transfer decision to 3

CLEMSON — Former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon hasn’t committed to a new school yet, but the senior appears to be getting close. Dixon posted on Instagram on Thursday that he is down to a final three. The Georgia native will choose between West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Miami for his final year of eligibility.
CLEMSON, SC
Herald & Review

Millikin men’s basketball scores road win against Spalding University

LOUISVILLE -- The Millikin men's basketball team improved to 2-1 on the season after winning at Spalding University, 66-54, in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday. Millikin led 29-28 at halftime and outscored Spalding by 11 in the second half. Millikin shot 46% (24-for-52) from the field and made 5-of-17 (29%) from 3-point range. Spalding hit on 18-for-45 (42%) from the field. The Golden Eagles won the rebounding battle 28-24. The Big Blue forced 18 Spalding turnovers results in 25 points. Calvin Fisher led Millikin with 15 points. Freshman JT Welch added 14 followed by Demarcus Bond with 12 and Noah Livingston with 10.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wesleyan#Kilj#Hannibal Lagrange#Tigers#Kilj Com
Loyola Maroon

Men’s basketball continues winning streak

Loyola’s men’s basketball team is now 4-0. It’s been two weeks since the team, who most recently ranked fifth in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll, opened their season and they are gaining momentum. Today they went against Louisiana State University Shreveport, who...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
La Crosse Tribune

College men's basketball: Viterbo holds off Edgewood for third straight win

The Viterbo University men's basketball team used a strong first half to take control, then built its season-opening winning streak to three games with an 80-68 nonconference win over Edgewood College at Beggs Gymnasium on Tuesday. Onalaska High School graduate Noah Fredrickson scored a game-high 22 points for the V-Hawks...
ONALASKA, WI
fullcoll.edu

Men’s Basketball opens the season with a big win

Fullerton’s offensive play was a major catalyst in a men’s Basketball game Monday evening where they defeated Los Angeles Trade Technical College. The Hornets won the home opener against the Beavers 88-70. Shooting 47.4% from the field Fullerton impressively scored 41 points by players from the bench. The Hornets also...
FULLERTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hancockcollege.edu

Men's Basketball Bounces Back with Win at Hartnell

SALINAS, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College men's basketball program got back on track with a road victory over Hartnell College on Saturday afternoon. | BOX SCORE. Teams exchanged points throughout the opening half, which ended with the Bulldogs (1-1) holding a slim three-point advantage at the intermission. Hancock secured the victory with a strong second half after outscoring the Panthers (1-1) at a 43-39 margin.
SALINAS, CA
gohofstra.com

VB: Hofstra Wins Five Set Thriller Over Charleston in CAA Championship Quarterfinal

Towson, MD - A 2-0 lead for sixth-seeded Hofstra evaporated against third-seeded Charleston, but the Pride put in a gutsy performance to win 3-2 over the Cougars in the quarterfinal of the Colonial Athletic Association Championship from Towson's SECU Center. The Pride's record improves to 15-13 as their season continues, and Charleston sees its season come to a close with a 16-12 record.
TOWSON, MD
uhcougars.com

Men's Basketball Rallies Late in Overtime Win

HOUSTON (AP) – University of Houston junior guard Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, graduate senior guard Taze Moore added 12, and No. 15 Houston rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half to defeat Hofstra 83-75 in overtime Tuesday night inside the Fertitta Center. Sasser scored 19 points after...
HOUSTON, TX
westernherald.com

3 takeaways from WMU men's basketball's exhibition win over Kalamazoo College

Western Michigan men’s basketball easily defeated cross-town opponent Kalamazoo College in an exhibition Saturday, winning 77-47. The Broncos played all 14 student-athletes on the active roster in the win and featured a lineup of all freshmen to close out the game once it was in hand. WMU enjoyed a major size advantage over the Hornets which led to inside dominance in the game.
KALAMAZOO, MI
grcc.edu

GRCC women's basketball team loses to St. Clair County Community College in overtime, men's team comes back to win

Nov. 6, 2021 - GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Community College's women’s and men’s basketball teams hosted the St. Clair County Community College on Saturday with the women losing a tough one in overtime 68-59, while the men came back to win 89-84. Grace Lodes, a freshman from Comstock Park, began her college career with a stellar performance. But GRCC couldn't hold on to an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. Lodes scored 20 points and 15 rebounds, adding five assists and five blocks in 43 minutes of action.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Stanford Daily

Men’s basketball heads to Santa Clara for road opener

Stanford (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) will travel to Santa Clara (1-0, 0-0 WCC) on Friday night for a showdown with the Broncos. Both teams are coming off a win in their respective season openers, with Stanford defeating the Tarleton State Texans 62-50 and Santa Clara beating the California State Fullerton (CSUF) Titans 84-77. Santa Clara finished sixth in the preseason poll for the West Coast Conference (WCC), while Stanford came in at ninth in the Pac-12. Although Santa Clara has not made the tournament since 1996, the Broncos pose a serious threat to the Cardinal in this Bay Area matchup.
STANFORD, CA
siuecougars.com

Men's Basketball Drops Road Contest at Chicago State

CHICAGO – SIUE struggled to find its shooting touch Friday, falling to Chicago State 67-56 at the Jones Convocation Center. "We came into the game down a few guys, but we have enough on our team," SIUE Head Coach Brian Barone said. "I believe in these guys and our depth."
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy