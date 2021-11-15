ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: We Can All Identify With This Beth & Rip Episode 3 Scene

By Leanne Stahulak
 4 days ago
“Yellowstone” Season 4 just keeps providing us with quality Beth and Rip moments, and this latest episode is no exception.

WARNING! Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of “Yellowstone” Season 4, “All I See Is You.”

Last week, we watched the two bond over their decision to welcome in Carter, a 14-year-old with no family and nowhere to go. But during Episode 3, the lovebirds butt heads a bit on how to treat Carter. Rip warned Beth that if “you treat him like a pet, that’s what you’re gonna get. A pet. And not a good one.”

Beth didn’t listen to Rip’s advice and took Carter shopping. He kept insisting on getting this cowboy shirt instead of boots and jeans, resulting in the two having a fight. Another woman in the store insisted it was child abuse and started recording the altercation on her phone, pissing Beth off even more. And “Yellowstone” fans know what a pissed-off Beth looks like.

By the time she put the woman in her place and dropped Carter off at the barn, Beth was in need of a good drink. And Rip was only too happy to oblige.

The official “Yellowstone” Instagram and Twitter pages shared a sneak peek of this Rip and Beth scene before the episode aired. In the scene, Beth slumps into a chair and Rip goes, “Is it a one-shot or two-shot day?” while pouring her some tequila.

“It’s a pour the bottle in a bucket kind of day,” Beth replied. Another iconic line, and one that fans can relate to all too well.

“Sometimes you just need the whole bottle. #YellowstoneTV,” the show captioned the post.

How Has Carter Affected Beth and Rip on ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4?

Carter (Finn Little) has certainly added an interesting dynamic to Beth and Rip’s relationship. We know how well the two work together when it’s just them, but this gave us (and them) a glimpse into how they overcome different kinds of challenges.

We sadly know that Beth can’t have any children of her own, a point that really hit her hard in this episode. Especially when that horrible woman in the store told Beth, “You have no idea how to parent a child.”

In heartbreaking fashion, Beth said, “Well ain’t that the truth.”

Learning how to interact with Carter has pushed Beth out of her comfort zone, something she doesn’t normally do. She’s more than happy to make other people uncomfortable, but she hates nothing more than being embarrassed.

Luckily, Rip understands how Beth operates and helps fill the broken parts of her with the broken parts of him. Maybe having Carter on board this season will force them to grow even closer and understand each other even better than they did before.

