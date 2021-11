It’s a good time to be a crypto investor. Values are at record highs. And access to altcoins has never been easier. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t still deals to be found out there. There are plenty of penny cryptos to watch. That being said, just like penny stocks, penny cryptos are a risky investment. For the most part, they’ve got a small market cap. There is also a low amount of trading volume. This means they can be volatile. However, anyone that’s been trading cryptos for a while should be accustomed to some level of volatility already.

