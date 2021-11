CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Clovis has announced a new logo, which will be used by departments to “visually unify Clovis’ local government in its marketing and communication efforts,” according to the a press release from the city. The Clovis City Commission has adopted the logo that allows the City of Clovis to […]

CLOVIS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO