Tua Tagovailoa will not start for the Dolphins on Sunday when they host the Houston Texans in Miami, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The second-year quarterback is dealing with a small fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand and it has not recovered enough to allow him to start in Week 9. The injury is not expected to keep Tagovailoa out long-term, but, because the team has a quick turnaround with a Week 10 game against the Ravens on Thursday night, his status for that game is also in question.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO