Salinas, CA

Colorful sunrise captured by Salinas Police

By Melody Waintal
 4 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) They say an image is worth a thousand words and this view left us speechless. Salinas Police department shared this sunrise photo from the rear parking lot at the Police Service of Salinas.

