2nd victim identified in plane crash near California City

GARLOCK, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified the second person killed in the Garlock plane crash as David Joseph Moynihan, 31, from San Diego.
Nov. 15
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office has identified one of two people killed in a plane crash Friday northeast of California City .
Hal Derwin Wood, 68, of Murrieta died when the two-seater plane crashed in the open desert north of Garlock Road and west of Highway 395, according to a coroner’s release.
The other man killed in the crash has not been identified, coroner's officials said Monday.
