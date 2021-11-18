ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California City, CA

2nd victim identified in plane crash near California City

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BoN9P_0cxMKysE00

GARLOCK, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified the second person killed in the Garlock plane crash as David Joseph Moynihan, 31, from San Diego.

Editor’s note: This post was originally published on Nov. 15 and has since been edited with updates.

One of two people killed in plane crash Friday identified

Nov. 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office has identified one of two people killed in a plane crash Friday northeast of California City .

Hal Derwin Wood, 68, of Murrieta died when the two-seater plane crashed in the open desert north of Garlock Road and west of Highway 395, according to a coroner’s release.

The other man killed in the crash has not been identified, coroner’s officials said Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGET

Bakersfield teen identified as Weedpatch Highway shooting victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-year-old boy has been identified as the person fatally shot Sunday night in southeast Bakersfield. Jesus Mateo De La Torre was shot in the 500 block of Weedpatch Highway and died Monday morning at Kern Medical, according to coroner’s officials. No arrests had been made. Anyone with information is asked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man killed on Latham Street identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man shot and killed on Latham Street last week has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man has been identified as Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano, 30, of Bakersfield. On Nov. 17 the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a home on Latham Street near Dennis Court just after […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield woman killed in crash on Stockdale Hwy identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman killed in a crash on Stockdale Highway last week has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Carmen Romero Vidal, 23, of Bakersfield was a passenger in a Honda Civic when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Renfro Road on Nov. 19, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO arrests 13 during operation in Lamont and Arvin areas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Arvin Police Department and other law enforcement agencies arrested 13 people during a Street Interdiction Team (SIT) Operation last week in the Lamont and Arvin areas. The operation consisted of probation searches and patrolling the areas of Lamont and Arvin from 4 […]
LAMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
City
Murrieta, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
Kern County, CA
Accidents
County
Kern County, CA
California City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
California City, CA
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
California City, CA
Accidents
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

One dead in southeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A male found with a gunshot wound Sunday night in southeast Bakersfield has died, according to sheriff’s officials. Deputies were sent to the 500 block of Weedpatch Highway at about 9:21 p.m. and found a male with a gunshot wound, according to a sheriff’s news release. He was under 18. He […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Victim of fatal Highway 58 crash identified

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal crash on Highway 58 Saturday as Devon David Arn of San Luis Opisbo, Calif. READ MORE: At least 1 dead in Highway 58 head-on crash involving semi truck Arn, 20, was the driver. He was traveling west when he crashed […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Mother kidnaps 2 children against court order, possibly fleeing to Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two children Luis Cabrera-Tafoya, 8, and Yamin Pimentel, 6, who were abducted by their mother, Daisy Alvarez against a court order. They were last seen on Nov. 15. It’s unknown what they were wearing. Luis Cabrera-Tafoya is described as 4’2″, weighing 61 pounds, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
KGET

Man shot, killed on Panama Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Panama Lane in southwest Bakersfield Monday. Around 1:25 a.m. BPD was dispatched to to Panama Lane just west of Stine Road for reports of a man down in the roadway. When officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO investigating deadly shooting in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday as a result of a shooting. The victim has been identified as Nicolas B. Archuleta of Rosamond. Around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of Archuleta, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound on the 2500 block of Diamond […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Judge adjusts gag order in Armando Cruz case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Tuesday granted a motion modifying the gag order issued in the case of an Inglewood man accused of raping and killing a 13-year-old Bakersfield girl. The judge granted a motion allowing attorneys to inform the media and public of dates, times and locations for future court […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Weather#Accident#Kget 17
KGET

‘Safety ahead of turkey and trimmings,’ CHP enforcement reminder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is reminding drivers there will be a maximum enforcement period (MEP) this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. The enforcement period will start on Wednesday and end just before midnight on Sunday. All available CHP officers will be patrolling during the MEP, specifically looking for traffic violations including […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD asking for help locating missing 16 year old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 16-year-old girl who is considered at risk. The missing juvenile is Violet Kache Johnson, 16, of Bakersfield, according to police. She was last seen on Nov. 21 around 9:25 p.m. On Haley Street just north of Lake Street in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Early morning gatecrasher won’t ruin 600-meal Thanksgiving plans at The Mission

The folks at the Mission woke up Tuesday morning, two days before the big event, to an alarming sight. It was just before 2 a.m. when the driver of a pickup truck drove through a section of the front wrought iron fencing in front of the Mission at Kern County. It’s a headache the folks at the Mission don’t need two days before their busiest day of the year -- Thanksgiving, when they expect to feed as many as 600 people -- free, no questions asked. 17's Robert Price has the full story online.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KGET

KGET

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy