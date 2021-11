BISMARCK — A group of Valley City conservatives aiming to recall North Dakota GOP Rep. Dwight Kiefert will get what they wanted without turning in a single signed petition. Despite winning reelection last year, Kiefert will have to run again in 2022 to keep his seat because a redistricting plan approved by lawmakers last week added a third incumbent representative to his district. If all decide to run again, it would be a three-man race between Kiefert, Cole Christensen and Sebastian Ertelt for two seats.

