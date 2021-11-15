Oklahoma troopers investigate death of Joplin pedestrian

KOAM Image

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities release information today about a Joplin pedestrian killed near Miami.

On November 9, 2021, around 6:24 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike. It was at mile marker 326 in the westbound lane, about 13 miles east of Miami, Oklahoma in Ottawa County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Austin J. Jordan, of Joplin, died at the scene due to injuries. His 2014 Honda Accord was unoccupied, parked on the shoulder.

A Freightliner driven by a 37-year-old Chicago, Illinois man hit Jordan.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating what happened.

The Quapaw Nation EMS, Joplin Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol are helping Oklahoma troopers in the investigation.

