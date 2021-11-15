ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma troopers investigate death of Joplin pedestrian

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RftrL_0cxMKWM000
KOAM Image

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities release information today about a Joplin pedestrian killed near Miami.

On November 9, 2021, around 6:24 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike. It was at mile marker 326 in the westbound lane, about 13 miles east of Miami, Oklahoma in Ottawa County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Austin J. Jordan, of Joplin, died at the scene due to injuries. His 2014 Honda Accord was unoccupied, parked on the shoulder.

A Freightliner driven by a 37-year-old Chicago, Illinois man hit Jordan.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating what happened.

The Quapaw Nation EMS, Joplin Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol are helping Oklahoma troopers in the investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know 11/19/21

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt commutes the death sentenced of condemned inmate Julius Jones. Crowds erupted in celebration over the decision near the prison in McAlester where Jones is being held. Jones was set to be executed yesterday afternoon but Governor Stitt announced his decision just hours before, after widespread support for Jones from the public and even some celebrities.
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ottawa County, OK
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Joplin, MO
City
Miami, MO
City
Austin Township, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Joplin, MO
Accidents
State
Illinois State
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
Ottawa County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Quapaw, OK
County
Ottawa County, OK
City
Miami, OK
Miami, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

One man killed in Newton County after motorcycle goes off the road

STELLA, Mo. – One man is dead following a crash in Newton county Sunday morning. The accident happened on Poppy Drive, four miles north of Stella. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Joseph McClelland was riding his motorcycle when it went off the road at a curve and hit a utility pole. McClelland was pronounced dead on the scene this morning around 11:30. This Missouri Highway Patrol says the exact time of the crash is unknown.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Suspect claims jealousy played a role in an Ottawa County murder

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – A suspect claims jealousy played a role in the murder of an Ottawa County, Oklahoma woman. KOAM obtained a court document in the shooting death of Toni Moran, aka Toni Torres. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa filed charges against a husband and wife in the case. Jimmy Kelly faces federal charges of Murder in Indian Country and Using a Firearm to Commit a Violent Act. Charlana Kelly is facing a charge of Accessory to a Felony.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Freightliner#The Highway Patrol#The Quapaw Nation Ems#Joplin Police Department#Missouri Highway Patrol#Koam News Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Crawford County ready for kid COVID shots

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Crawford County is ready for parents and guardians looking to get their 5 to 11-year-olds vaccinated against the Coronavirus. According to the KDHE’s vaccination tracker, a little under 54% of the Kansas population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But the Crawford...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
567
Followers
217
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy