Wedding photographer claims she can tell when a marriage is doomed from day one

By Joe Kelley
 4 days ago
Wedding in Sweats (Sarah Gonzalez)

Wedding photographers can tell a lot about a couple.

Recently, a young wedding photographer took to TikTok (username @shaylamherrington) to say she was photographing a wedding with a seasoned professional, someone who’d been in the business 10 to 15 years, and they told her there were three signs a couple wouldn’t make it for the long haul.

She goes on to explain the first sign is if one of the spouses takes more than three photos without their partner, the second is if the bridesmaids or groomsmen will avoid talking about the spouse in any context, and the third is when the couple spend more time with family and friends than with each other during the day.

Some people on TikTok agreed, while others noted there could be exceptions to these rules.

