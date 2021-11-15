ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottega Veneta Names Matthieu Blazy as New Creative Director

Cover picture for the articleBottega Veneta has appointed Matthieu Blazy as its new creative director, following Daniel Lee’s sudden exit from the brand. In a manner similar to how Gucci promoted Alessandro Michele, formerly a behind-the-scenes designer working for the Italian house, to the creative director role in 2015, Bottega Veneta — also part of...

