'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit extended through holiday weekend

 4 days ago
Beyond Van Gogh, the immersive art experience that has wowed Western New Yorkers since arriving in August, will be sticking around a little longer.

Organizers announced Monday the exhibit has extended its stay through Sunday, November 28 to accommodate visitors during the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Beyond Van Gogh is located within the parking lot of the Eastern Hills Mall. Admission varies depending on the time of your visit. Discounts are available for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased here .

Hours:

Tuesday - Thursdays and Sundays
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays
10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Closed Mondays and Thanksgiving Day

IN THIS ARTICLE
