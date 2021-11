The 4 Groups for the first-ever VALORANT Champions have been announced!. The first-ever VALORANT Champions is right around the corner. The biggest VALORANT tournament of the year will take place in Berlin, Germany this December, where 16 of the world's best teams will be competing for the championship title and prize money. This will be the final event of the 2021 VCT season, and it's the event all teams have been working towards throughout the year.

