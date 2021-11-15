ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Space junk sends station astronauts into docked capsules

Derrick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Space junk threatened the seven astronauts aboard...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Derrick

NASA seeks ideas for building a nuclear reactor on the moon

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — If anyone has a good idea on how to build a nuclear fission power plant on the moon, the U.S. government wants to hear about it. NASA and the nation’s top federal nuclear research lab on Friday put out a request for proposals for a fission surface power system.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wmfe.org

A debris cloud of space junk threatened International Space Station astronauts, forcing them to seek shelter in their spacecraft

Astronauts on board the International Space Station sheltered in place Monday morning as space junk threatened to pass close to the station. The seven astronauts on board took refuge in two docked spacecraft as orbital space debris made a close pass, according to Russian state media. Russian space agency Roscosmos...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

New Electric Propulsion Engine For Spacecraft Test-Fired in Orbit For First Time

For the satellites spinning around Earth, using electricity to ionize and push particles of xenon gets them to go where they need to go. While xenon atoms ionize easily and are heavy enough to build thrust, the gas is rare and expensive, not to mention difficult to store. Thanks to new research, we could soon have an alternative. Enter iodine.  Full in-orbit operation of a satellite powered by iodine gas has now been carried out by space tech company ThrustMe, and the technology promises to lead to satellite propulsion systems that are more efficient and affordable than ever before. The iodine electric propulsion system...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Junk#Astronauts#Ap#The U S Space Command
dailygalaxy.com

“Mars Will Kill You” –NASA’s Curiosity Rover is Making Mars Radiation-Blasted Landscape Safe for Human Exploration

“The only things our planet and Mars really have in common is that both are rocky planets with some water ice and both have robots (and Mars doesn’t even have that many),” writes Shannon Stirone for The Atlantic. “Granted, walking around on Mars would be a life-changing, amazing, profound experience,” she notes. “But visiting as a proof of technology or to expand the frontier of human possibility is very different from living there. It is not in the realm of hospitable to humans. Mars will kill you.”
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA Mars rover snags rock sample loaded with greenish mineral

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Perseverance rover is expanding its Mars rock collection. The rover has successfully gathered up another sample, and the rock has triggered some scientific speculation. "Another little piece of Mars to carry with me," the rover's Twitter account tweeted Tuesday. "My latest sample is from a rock loaded with the greenish mineral olivine, and there are several ideas among my science team about how it got there."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Hubble Space Telescope drops dazzling new views of the outer planets

Our solar system sure has some pretty planets. On Thursday, NASA and the European Space Agency released fresh looks at Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. All four of the planets are gas giants, making them very unlike Earth or Mars, which are rocky....
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Royal Navy and US salvage team work to recover F-35 that crashed in Mediterranean

A joint British and American operation is underway to find an F-35B warplane with highly advanced secret technology in waters two kilometres deep in the Mediterranean after it crashed while taking off from an aircraft carrier.The entry point of the fast-jet into the ocean was not far from the vessel, HMS Queen Elizabeth. However, the aircraft’s wings would have made it glide underwater for a distance before sinking to the bottom, say defence officials, making locating it a complex process. The immediate focus would be to recover the most sensitive equipment from the aircraft, which cost about £100m each. The...
MILITARY
AFP

Moon lighting: partial lunar eclipse to be longest since 1440

The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years, which will bathe the Moon in red, was visible for a big slice of humanity on Friday. That is the longest partial eclipse since 1440 -- around the time Johannes Gutenberg invented his printing press -- and won't be beaten until the far-off future of 2669.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Spacecraft using new iodine fuel could transform the space industry, study shows

Engineers have successfully tested a spacecraft powered by iodine, in a development that could help transform spaceflight.At the moment, spacecraft that use electric propulsion usually use xenon. But it is expensive, difficult to store and rare to find.As such, the space industry needs to a propellant to replace it and help overcome those issues. One possibility is iodine.Iodine is cheaper, found more easily, and can be stored in its solid form. It has also been found to be more efficient when it is used in tests on Earth.Until now, however, a spacecraft has never been propelled entirely by an electric...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Denver

Fairview High School Grad Jessica Watkins Will Become First Black Woman On International Space Station Crew

(CBS4) – The first Black woman who will live and work on the International Space Station is from Colorado. Jessica Watkins has been assigned to the upcoming SpaceX Crew-4 mission to the space station, NASA announced this week. (credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls) Watkins went to Fairview High School in Boulder and claims Lafayette as her hometown. This will be her first trip to space. Watkins will serve as mission specialist when the crew launches in April for a 6 month science mission aboard the microgravity laboratory. NASA selected Watkins as an astronaut in 2017. Jessica Watkins is seen at the top right in 2017 with...
SOCIETY
The Independent

SpaceX Starship launch date for ‘biggest rocket ever’ set for January, Elon Musk says

The first orbital flight of SpaceX’s Mars-bound Starship rocket will take place in January, Elon Musk has announced.Starship SN20 will be the most powerful rocket ever built when it lifts off in 2022 from the Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, with the SpaceX boss telling the National Academy of Sciences on Wednesday that it will have more than twice the thrust of the Saturn V rockets used to launch people to the Moon during Nasa’s Apollo program. “The idea behind this is to have the first fully and rapidly reusable rocket... that’s really the holy grail of rocketry,” he...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Denver

Cloud Cover In Colorado May Obscure Partial Eclipse Of Full Beaver Moon Friday Morning

(CBS4) —  Our Colorado weather may make it difficult to see Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse. The full Beaver Moon will be 97% eclipsed. (credit: CBS) It will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in almost 600 years — with the peak lasting nearly three and a half hours. It might be worth staying up all night on Thursday into Friday! A Partial Eclipse happens overnight with 97% of the moon covered with the Earths shadow! #cowx #4wx @ChrisCBS4 @AshtonCBS4 @LaurenCBS4 pic.twitter.com/51m3nFInyB — Dave Aguilera (@DaveCBS4) November 17, 2021 “Because the moon will arrive at apogee — the farthest point in its orbit from Earth...
COLORADO STATE

