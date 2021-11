Times have not been easy for Ron Rivera during his coaching tenure with the Washington Football Team. Last year, he started four different quarterbacks, inherited a banged up roster and dealt with COVID-19, all while tending to his own cancer diagnosis and treatment. Despite the hardships Rivera found a way to propel his team to a 7-9 record, good enough to win the NFC East and make the playoffs.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO