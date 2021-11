Former three-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist Deron Williams will face five-time NFL Pro Bowl running back Frank Gore in a boxing bout. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news of the matchup via a tweet, stating that the two former professional athletes would be fighting on the undercard of the upcoming Jake Paul-Tommy Fury Showtime event on December 18 in Tampa Bay, Florida. ESPN's Marc Raimondi provided additional information on the Williams-Gore matchup, reporting that the two will be competing at a weight limit of 215 pounds. The pair provided ESPN with the following statements on their upcoming bout.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO