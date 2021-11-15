National Gallery Of Canada Joins With Capital Region's National Museums To Require Proof Of Vaccination As Of December 1, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - As of December 1, 2021, the National Gallery of Canada will require all visitors over the age of 12 to present proof of vaccination for general access to the Gallery. A similar policy will be implemented December 1 at the region's other national museums: Canadian Museum of History, Canadian War Museum, Canadian Museum of Nature, and Ingenium-Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation.

As public institutions, the proof of vaccination requirement offers another step to preserve the safety of visitors and staff, and to contribute to helping eliminate the spread of COVID-19. The national museums will also require all employees to be fully vaccinated, in alignment with recently announced federal guidelines.

In order to be considered fully vaccinated, visitors must have completed a full series of a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before their visit. They can present either a paper or digital copy of their vaccination receipt, or approved provincial App, along with government-issued ID that includes name and date of birth.

Since the start of the pandemic, the national museums in Ottawa- Gatineau have implemented a range of health and safety measures to combat COVID-19, including reduced capacity, time-based ticketing, mandatory face masks, enhanced cleaning and hand washing stations. Requiring proof of vaccination is another way the museums are ensuring a safe environment for visitors and employees.

