Spider-Man: No Way Home has revealed another image from that Doctor Octopus fight on the bridge. In the Total Film still, Octavious is looking down on Spidey while the hero points at him like he recognizes the face. (Technically impossible because Tom Holland's version of the character has not crossed paths with the tentacled villain before.) If all of the previous images were primed for Internet meme usage, well this one is no different. Spider-Man fans have begun to joke about this bridge sequence and how much of the plot might take place on this Multiversal roadway. However, it's become clear that the fight against Doc Ock is an important beat in the overall story. Holland has spoken glowingly about Alfred Molina's performance in the upcoming film. Most of the film's stars had to gush about getting to work with such a beloved presence. Check out what Holland had to say about him right here.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO