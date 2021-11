The Penguins made a flurry of moves and announcements today ahead of their busy weekend that will see them play on the road Saturday in Ottawa and the Sunday in Washington DC. With Ruhwedel and Pettersson being temporarily unwelcome in Canada due to their recent COVID cases, the Penguins have recalled Juuso Riikola on an emergency basis. Pettersson got injured in the game last night, so it was debatable whether or not he would have been playing on Saturday anyways, but now we know he won’t. Both Petterson and Ruhwedel are back on the NHL’s COVID protocol list so that they will not count against the team’s 23-player max roster size while the Pens are briefly in Canada.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO