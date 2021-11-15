Spokane Lilac Festival returns for 84th year with first-ever holiday parade

SPOKANE, Wash.– Put the Halloween decorations away, it’s time to unbox the winter decor! Holiday celebrations hit Spokane this weekend.

After a two-year hiatus, the Spokane Lilac Festival will open the holidays with a parade and fireworks downtown this weekend.

The ‘Destination Spokane’ holiday parade happens Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The Spokane Lilac Festival and Armed Forces Torchlight Parade is usually held the third week of May. But due to the pandemic, the festivities were canceled for 2021.

The festival was also canceled in 2020.

According to organizers, the festival’s goal is to foster joy and create an opportunity for residents to come together. This parade honors the city, the holiday season and Spokane’s community strength.

Parade organizers say they are working closely with Spokane Regional Health District to make sure everyone stays COVID safe at the event. They are also preparing for all weather conditions they may face this weekend.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.