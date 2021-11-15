ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vitro Secures Critical Base Infrastructure For The United States Air Force With Zero Trust IoT

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitro Technology Corporation, an Austin-based deep tech startup, has won a Phase I SBIR contract with the US Air Force, securing critical infrastructure with a keen focus on the Base of the Future initiative.

"The ideas and solutions found here reach far beyond Tyndall (AFB)," PMO Integration Division Chief Lowell Usrey said. "Yes, the goal is to select the best solutions and implement these cutting-edge technologies and innovations at the base, but we have an unprecedented opportunity to use Tyndall (AFB) as a template for Air Force bases that are secure, resilient, and digitally integrated."

Vitro is leveraging innovative technology for operational effectiveness and installation resilience. The mission impact of this project is a reduction in unplanned downtime for operational technology and a more resilient power infrastructure.

Remote monitoring of infrastructure is referred to as the "Internet of Things" or IoT. Vitro's patented IoT hardware and software delivers "Zero Trust" IoT, an innovation that has won the company a national position in thought leadership.

In 2020, connected infrastructure saw a 300% increase in attacks and a total of 45% increase in cyber damages. Cybersecurity is a common theme in the news. "As a citizen, I'm deeply concerned with the legacy state of critical infrastructure and what our adversaries could do to exploit those weaknesses. Especially. In relation to the resources we all rely on; water and power." Said David Goodman, founder, and CEO of Vitro.

Vitro gives customers access to operational data while securing remote devices and enforcing Zero Trust policies for data access. Their solution enables, fast and informed decision making, greater operational efficiency, user-oriented dashboards, preventative maintenance, & secure infrastructures.

To learn more, please visit: http://vitro.io

About Vitro

Vitro Technology Corporation is an Internet of Things startup company based in Austin, TX. Since 2016, Vitro has been building the next generation IoT platform: a "spoof proof" hardware and services model that delivers Zero Trust IoT data. The company has worked with the World Bank, the Asia Development Bank, Telefonica Brasil, and The United States Air Force to deliver authenticated IoT data from remote sites all over the world.

Press Contact Information

Creighton Beery cbeery@vitro.io(512) 660-0302

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitro-secures-critical-base-infrastructure-for-the-united-states-air-force-with-zero-trust-iot-301424368.html

SOURCE Vitro Technology Corporation

