Researcher: Medicare Advantage plans costing billions more than they should

Derrick
 4 days ago

Switching seniors to Medicare Advantage plans has cost taxpayers tens of billions of dollars more than keeping them in original...

www.thederrick.com

SmartAsset

Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance

When you reach retirement age, Medicare insurance offers basic medical insurance protection for your health needs. However, this coverage is basic and does not cover all of the costs for covered medical services and supplies. Medicare supplemental insurance policies are … Continue reading → The post Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Daily Local News

PLANNING AHEAD: Facts on Medicare Supplements vs. Medicare Advantage [Column]

I had planned to forego any further writing on Medicare plans and Open Enrollment which is now ongoing until Dec. 7, thinking that my Nov. 2 column on MEDI, a free service staffed by volunteers that provides advice on the topic would be enough. However, the vast number of television ads and the glossy circulars favoring Medicare Advantage plans that I viewed changed my mind. You are unlikely to hear many television commercials regarding Medicare Supplement plans so this describes that alternative.
beckershospitalreview.com

88% of Medicare Advantage plan buyers going for $0 premiums

About halfway through 2021's open enrollment period, 88 percent of Medicare Advantage plans purchased on marketplaces have $0 premiums, according to a Nov. 18 survey from eHealth. Over 4,200 Medicare beneficiaries' responses came out of the survey, which targeted eHealth users who had previously purchased a Medicare plan. Here are...
newspressnow.com

Consumers urged to use caution with Medicare coverage

A local insurance agent is urging people to make sure Medicare Advantage plans are a good fit before signing up for one. Ads that include celebrity spokespeople promote Medicare Advantage plans, a specific type of coverage available for those who qualify for Medicare. The ads promote a variety of coverage with promises such as “no additional costs to you,” but Jerry Makison, a local insurance agent who sells Medicare plans, said while the advantage plan could be beneficial for some, it may not be right for everyone.
California State
thesfnews.com

What Happens If I Chose The Wrong Medicare Advantage Plan?

UNITED STATES—Hello Toni: I recently attended a Medicare Advantage meeting because my Medicare Supplement Plan F is costing me $220 a month and was going to join. A friend introduced me to your articles explaining the various Parts and Plans of Medicare. Now I am having second thoughts. My question...
lansingcitypulse.com

Keep Medicare Advantage strong

Having served in the Michigan State House, I am very familiar with the needs of my community. Now in my retirement, issues that I once advocated for as an ally on the House floor have become highly personal. One such concern is health care coverage for seniors. When I retired,...
federalnewsnetwork.com

Enhance your coverage with Compass Rose Medicare Advantage

A week or so before interviewing Sherri Hebert, the vice president and chief operating officer of Compass Rose Benefits Group, I called an old friend and news source for some help and advice. Reporters, like lawyers, like to know the answers before they ask the questions. In this case, the pro was Walton Francis. He literally wrote the book, the Consumers’ CHECKBOOK Guide to Health Plans for Federal Employees. He is the living authority on the plans. I wanted to get his take on Medicare Advantage and planned to discretely ask him about Compass Rose. I purposefully did not tell him I had the interview coming up. It turns out I didn’t have to be so clever. He mentioned Compass Rose as a superior example of an outfit going above and beyond to take care of its troops. He mentioned that the Cold War intelligence population is aging and Compass Rose has a reputation more making sure members age well, don’t get caught up in red tape and that the staff, from the President on down, get personally involved in getting the best deal for members. That dovetailed with the interview later when Hebert makes that point and identifies an example of the President of Compass Rose going to bat for a member.
benefitspro.com

Crafting Medicare Advantage plans: Here’s what to consider

Let’s start with the basics. Medicare Advantage (MA) plans are an “all-in-one” alternative to original Medicare and offered by private companies approved by Medicare. When it comes to the fastest-growing segment in health insurance, MA plans may be surpassing them all. In fact, MA beneficiaries have doubled to 24 million since 2010 and projections show that MA plans will account for nearly half (47%) of total Medicare plans by 2025. So, benefit advisors, now is the time to get MA and the many changes that come with it on your radar.
elpasoinc.com

Medicare health plans. Why Aren’t More People Comparison Shopping?

One morning last month, Eunice Korsah, a retired nurse in Burke, Virginia, spent about half an hour on the phone being guided through the complexities of various plans for Medicare Part D, which covers prescription drugs. Her current drug plan was being discontinued and the insurer wanted to move her...
moneytalksnews.com

Those Extra Medicare Perks Likely Cost More Than You Think

Medicare Advantage plans have continued to grow in popularity since they were established in 1997: 42% of all Medicare enrollees — some 26 million people — chose one of these plans for 2021 instead of traditional Medicare (which was established in 1965). Cost is a big part of the draw,...
californiahealthline.org

Readers and Tweeters Find Disadvantages in Medicare Advantage

Letters to the Editor is a periodic feature. We welcome all comments and will publish a selection. We edit for length and clarity and require full names. Reading the Fine Print on Medicare Advantage Plans. With Medicare Advantage open enrollment open until Dec. 7, millions of seniors will consider costs,...
Bangor Daily News

Medicare Advantage works for Maine seniors

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Tony Arruda is the founder of Senior Planning Center in Farmington. People will tell you that retirement is going to be the most relaxing...
villages-news.com

Advantage Plans are no advantage

There is a constant television and radio barrage of ads for so-called Medicare “Advantage” plans. It should alert anyone that spending that much money on advertising suggests there is a huge profit to be made in that product. Medicare recipients should realize that “Advantage” plans are private insurance companies, who have contracted with Medicare. Their only requirement is to offer the same coverages as Medicare. Most have co-pays, are PP plan (preferred providers) – which means you do not get to choose your doctor and doctors you have used in the past may not be in their plan. If you go outside their plan, you can be billed. Also, as private insurers, they have thousands of employees whose only job is to deny or delay your claims. Virtually always, regular Medicare and a supplement plan will cover more than the “Advantage” plans. This idea was hatched by the GOP in an effort to move people off regular Medicare and back to private insurance in an effort to do away with “socialized medicine” as many of them called Medicare when it was first proposed.
Syracuse.com

Medicare Part B premium increase for 2022 is biggest ever

Medicare recipients are in for the biggest premium hike in the program’s history next year. Monthly premiums for Medicare Part B will increase by $21.60 in 2022, rising from $148.50 to $170.10. That’s an increase of nearly 15% and works out to a jump of $259.20 over the whole year.
orlandoadvocate.com

CarePlus Introduces Medicare Advantage Plan to Benefit Floridians with Chronic Lung Conditions, Including COPD

MIAMI — CarePlus Introduces Medicare Advantage Plan to Benefit Floridians with Chronic Lung Conditions, Including COPD. In addition to its new CareBreeze (HMO C-SNP) plan for Medicare beneficiaries with chronic lung disorders, the company also offers the CareComplete (HMO C-SNP) plan for people with conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.
