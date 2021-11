After years of hype, the live-action Halo series got a teaser trailer. Oh, and the show will premiere sometime next year!. The teaser doesn’t give a ton to go on but we know that Master Chief and Cortana will be in the show. There are close-ups of Chief’s MJOLNIR armor and a single line of dialogue. “Hello, Master Chief,” Cortana says during the teaser. It sounds like Jen Taylor, who has been voicing Cortana for 20 years now, is reprising her role. So it seems like the showrunners are trying to be as faithful to the games as possible.

