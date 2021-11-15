UBS Advisor Kalyn Maher Walker Named To The Working Mother/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Kalyn Maher Walker, a Financial Advisor in San Diego, California, has been named to the Working Mother/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms list for 2021. This is the third consecutive year that Kalyn has been named to the list.

"Kalyn and her team are focused on understanding the in-depth needs of their clients, in areas such as education, philanthropy, multigenerational family planning, and lifetime goals," said Justin Steers, Carmel Valley Branch Manager at UBS Wealth Management USA. "We're proud of Kalyn and how she diligently works with her clients to uncover what is most important to them and it's great to see her hard work being recognized by the industry."

Kalyn joined UBS in 2014 and has more than a decade of experience in the financial services industry. She started her career working with her father, also a Financial Advisor, when she was just out of college and is now part of the Maher-Walker and Zeigler team, which serves affluent clients and families in San Diego and the surrounding areas. As recognition for her dedication to clients, along with this list Kalyn was also recognized by Forbes/SHOOK Research as a Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisor in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Internally, UBS has recognized Kalyn several times in its Top 35 Under 35 Program. She holds Series 7, 66 FINRA securities and the State of California Insurance licenses and is also a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®). Kalyn earned her B.S. in Finance from the Leavy School of Business at Santa Clara University.

The fifth annual Working Mother Magazine/SHOOK Research list of Top Wealth Advisor Moms has expanded to feature 500 of the most successful mothers working in financial advising today. The women advisors named to the list all have a child aged 21 or younger still living at home.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.workingmother.com/2021-wkm-top-wealth-advisor-moms.

