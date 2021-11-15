ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Criss Angel, Franco Dragone Team Up To Create The MINDFREAK Prequel AMYSTIKA The Secret Revealed At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criss Angel and Franco Dragone each separately revolutionized entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip.

Together, they're doing it again.

To view photos and video, click here

Angel and Dragone have teamed up to create AMYSTIKA - The Secret Revealed, a fantastical and mysterious production which immerses the audience in a spectacle of euphoric, stunning illusions, one-of-a-kind special effects, jaw-dropping stunts and much more. Criss Angel's Theater comes alive in an immersive, interactive spectacle that rewinds time to the days before he was the Mindfreak.

AMYSTIKA begins preview performances Dec. 27 with opening night to be announced in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and performs Wednesday through Sunday at 10 pm. Tickets are on sale now at CrissAngel.com, ticketmaster.com or planethollywoodresort.com.

AMYSTIKA conjures the fantastical and the mysterious and unleashes a visual feast of hope and triumph -- proving that anything is possible when you believe in your dreams. This euphoric, enigmatic world pushes the boundaries of reality like never before as a real firestorm ignites and engulfs a human body, a tornado rages through the theater and a blizzard of snow falls so heavy it challenges the audience to see their own hands.

"No pre-show gags, no banter, no old-fashioned theatrical ceremonies," said Dragone. "Here, you will dive into a world that will take you by storm!"

"This is a new breed of entertainment that's beautiful, haunting, mysterious and inspiring," said Angel. "We believe it will be an immersive utopia!"

The history-making collaboration between Franco Dragone ( Mystère, "O", Celine Dion's "A New Day") and Criss Angel (MINDFREAK, RAW and "The Supernaturalists") came from a common desire to bring the audience into the show and the show into the audience. The combined creative vision of Dragone and Angel, coupled with the state-of-the art Criss Angel Theater, will truly create an unforgettable immersive experience that will inspire, enthrall and overwhelm the senses.

About DragonePerhaps best known for reinventing a genre of spectacle that forever changed the face of live entertainment in Las Vegas and around the world, Dragone's creations play to sold-out houses every night. Designing shows of all shapes and sizes across continents, Dragone continues to humbly embrace local cultures to seduce and wow global audiences. Their vast award-winning portfolio includes permanent shows in custom-built theatres, cabarets in intimate spaces and immersive theatrical pieces.

About Criss AngelFor more than two decades, Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic as the biggest name on the planet. From his role as star, creator, executive producer, and director of the most successful magic television series of all time, Criss Angel MINDFREAK on A&E Network, to his #1 best-selling Las Vegas stage show Criss Angel MINDFREAK, smash Broadway and tour runs of RAW, to countless critically acclaimed television specials and series, best-selling books, top-grossing retail products, music CDs and more, Angel is the most influential and imitated magician of the modern era. Hailing spectacular reviews from outlets such as Bloomberg Businessweek - who called him "the biggest name in Las Vegas magic" - Angel brings "an estimated $150 million a year into the local economy" (Newsweek) and generates a whopping " $70 million a year" personally (Businessweek), proving time and again that he is the most successful magician ever.

For more information, visit CrissAngel.com or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @CrissAngel.

About Planet Hollywood Resort & CasinoPlanet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater is one of the largest theaters on the Vegas Strip and showcases a variety of resident headliners including superstars like Scorpions and Shania

Twain. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK ®" in the Criss Angel Theater. For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/criss-angel-franco-dragone-team-up-to-create-the-mindfreak-prequel-amystika-the-secret-revealed-at-planet-hollywood-resort--casino-301424379.html

SOURCE Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Comments / 0

CBS Boston

New Trailer Released For Boston-Filmed Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

BOSTON (CBS) – A new trailer was released this week for the upcoming Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” and if you look closely you may see some familiar sights. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and others. Scenes for the star-studded movie were filmed in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts. In the new trailer, Downtown Boston, a snowy Mass Pike and Wheaton College can all be spotted. “Don’t Look Up” is a story about two astronomers tasked with warning the world about an incoming comet set to destroy the planet. The film is set to be released in select theaters on December 10, and available on Netflix December 24.
BOSTON, MA
Deadline

Peter Bart: Critics Heap Honors On ‘70s Movies, Celebrating Moment When Filmmakers Were Hot & Studios Were Broke

They were “memorable” or “unforgettable” or even “life-changing.” Each week it seems a ‘70s movie is singled out for special honors by cultural historians or critics desperate to avoid reviewing a new film. This week TCM faithfully focuses its 50th anniversary spotlight on The French Connection, replete with interviews and re-screenings. While the criteria for some of the “50th” celebrations might be open to question, this one seems well deserved. Billy Friedkin’s movie clearly had an important impact on the film culture, also brilliantly re-inventing the concept of the car chase. Equally important, it inadvertently was responsible for the creation of an...
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
