Public Safety

Alex Jones loses lawsuit over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

By DAVE COLLINS - Associated Press
Derrick
 4 days ago

Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was found liable Monday for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of...

WDBO

Alex Jones from ‘Infowars’ found guilty of perpetuating Sandy Hook hoax

“Infowars” host Alex Jones is on the hook for damages in lawsuits filed by the parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims. That’s the word from Judge Barbara Bellis, who on Monday ruled that Jones’ legal team failed “to produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims.” The ruling marked Jones’ fourth loss in a Sandy Hook-related lawsuit. The amount Jones will have to fork over will be determined in a later hearing, court officials say.
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
Alex Jones
New Pittsburgh Courier

Ruling in Kyle Rittenhouse trial leaves observers outraged

The latest development in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has left several observers outraged. On Tuesday afternoon, Kenosha County Circuit Court Bruce Schroeder ruled that defense attorneys can refer to the men who were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as “rioters,” “arsonists” and “looters” after opening arguments are made. “He can...
enstarz.com

Alec Baldwin Lying? Voice Stress Analyst Points Out Actor's False Claims In 'Rust' Shooting Statement

Did Alec Baldwin lie in his statement about the "Rust" shooting incident and cover up the critical information related to the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins?. Since the "Rust" shooting incident happened, Baldwin became one of the sufferers tagged as potentially responsible for the tragic event. To somewhat control the buzzes, he spoke up for the first time in front of the photographers in Vermont, saying he could not detail the probe's progress.
The Independent

Protester reportedly body-slams journalist outside Kyle Rittenhouse courtroom

A protester outside the courtroom where Kyle Rittenhouse has been on trial was allegedly caught body-slamming a journalist, and was found to be avoiding bail. Anthony Chacon, according to reports, was wearing a “f*** Kyle Rittenhouse” t-shirt at the protest outside the court when he apparently assaulted a journalist. He also held a placard. Footage from outside the courtroom on Wednesday appeared to show a man matching his description hitting a journalist’s camera, forcing him to back off. It was unclear if the same journalist was body-slammed by the 20-year-old, in an alleged assault that was seen by a...
Chicago Sun-Times

Acquitting Rittenhouse in Kenosha murder case would be the correct, if unjust, verdict

Lawyers are scheduled to deliver their closing arguments Monday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, and then the case will go to the jury. If I were a member of that jury, I expect I would reluctantly vote to acquit Rittenhouse of the most serious homicide charges based on the evidence that he was acting in self-defense when he shot three people in Kenosha in August 2020.
The Independent

Cassidy Rainwater: Police chief reveals woman’s flesh was found in freezer after calling on online sleuths to stop commenting on case

Details about the death of a 33-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a freezer have been revealed, a month after authorities asked online sleuths to stop speculating about her disappearance. According to authorities in Missouri, Cassidy Rainwater went missing in late July and was kidnapped and allegedly caged by two men who were charged for her murder on Wednesday.Dallas County authorities said James Phelps and Timothy Norton kidnapped Ms Rainwater around the time of her disappearance, allegedly forcing her into a cage. Photos from FBI investigators that were included in court documents on Wednesday also showed her dismembered and semi-naked...
Fox News

CBS slammed after tweeting Rittenhouse testified he 'murdered two men': 'Straight up libelous'

Readers were infuriated with CBS News after the outlet tweeted that Kyle Rittenhouse testified in court Wednesday that he "murdered two men." Rittenhouse is charged with two counts of intentional homicide, one count of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, following a deadly encounter in Kenosha, Wisc., last year. Rittenhouse and a friend said they traveled to Kenosha at the time to protect local businesses in the midst of riots over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The Independent

Judge Schroeder blasted over Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: ‘He ‘virtually demanded’ not guilty’

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse “virtually demanded” the jury find him not guilty and oversaw a blatant miscarriage of justice, the Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor says.Mandela Barnes criticsed Judge Bruce Schroeder’s conduct after 18-year-old Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts at the end of his homicide trial in Kenosha on Friday.“Over the last few weeks, many dreaded the outcome we just witnessed,” Mr Barnes said in statement.“The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is what we should expect from our judicial system, but that standard is not always applied equally. “We have seen so many Black...
PIX11

Man sentenced for R. Kelly witness intimidation attempt

NEW YORK — A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for setting fire to a car last year in what authorities say was an attempt to intimidate a potential witness in the trial against R. Kelly. Michael Williams, who had been described as being related to a former publicist for Kelly, went […]
Variety

Kyle Rittenhouse Judge Bans MSNBC From Courthouse After Freelancer Gets Traffic Citations

MSNBC was banned from the Wisconsin courthouse where the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has been taking place on Thursday, after Judge Bruce Schroeder, who has been presiding, cited the behavior of a freelance producer who allegedly followed a van transporting the jury and subsequently received several traffic citations from police. The Kenosha, Wis., Police Department said the producer was briefly taken into custody Wednesday night and issued traffic citations. Schroeder said the producer ran a red light and told authorities that he was instructed to follow the jury van. Police suspected that the producer was trying to photograph jurors, but no photos...
