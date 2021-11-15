ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hankook Tire Listed By Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World For The Sixth Consecutive Year

By PR Newswire
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire has been recognized as the best-in-class sustainability leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World for the sixth consecutive year.

The DJSI is a family of best-in-class benchmarks on sustainable business practices, measuring the performance of the world's leading companies in terms of their economic, environmental, and social impact. Dow Jones Indices are created in conjunction with RobecoSAM, a Zurich-based investment specialist that conducts detailed sustainability research on thousands of global market capitalization leaders.

This year's DJSI World list included 332 companies, which accounts for 12.7% of the top 2,544 companies worldwide, and Hankook Tire has been listed as a representative of the auto components industry.

This prestigious recognition demonstrates Hankook Tire's continued focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) management as well as its pioneering role in leading the industry to a healthy, sustainable future. In particular, the company is recognized in areas of social contribution and supply chain management.

Hankook Tire has been striving to improve its company-wide sustainable practices by sharing its vision with all executives and employees throughout eight different fields of expertise. In 2018, Hankook began to further accelerate its ESG management by conducting sustainable natural rubber policies and E-Circle declarations. In 2021, the company has not only set up an ESG Committee within the Board of Directors but has also updated its sustainable rubber policy in alignment with the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR) policy framework.

Moreover, Hankook Tire is carrying out a variety of activities to make a positive impact on society based on goals set by the company and through collaboration with various stakeholders. For instance, Hankook Tire has been actively making meaningful donations relating to the topic of mobility. One of its programs is the Car Sharing Project which started in 2008 with the aim of supporting social welfare institutions facing transportation difficulties. By 2021, the number of vehicles provided during the program's 14 years in running amounted to approximately 630 vehicles. The company has also undertaken the Tire Sharing Project to donate 27,054 tires since 2010 to social welfare centers for their business vehicle equipment.

Hankook was first recognized by the DJSI in 2011 and has been on the DJSI World list for the past six years starting from 2016.

Moving forward, Hankook Tire plans to leverage its expertise in the field of sustainability management as one of the core values to secure growth and leadership. Hankook will continue to drive social contribution and implement environmentally-friendly management practices, supported by healthy business performance.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook & Company Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hankook-tire-listed-by-dow-jones-sustainability-indices-world-for-the-sixth-consecutive-year-301424364.html

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.

