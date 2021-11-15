ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs-Cowboys Promise Plenty Of Offense In Week 11

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NFL's Week 11 schedule features a matchup of two of the best offenses in the league, but a relatively high points total is hardly new territory for the Kansas City Chiefs. But Sundays' matchup with the Chiefs will mark the first time the Dallas Cowboys, which is leading the league in scoring average, is involved in a game with an over/under of 55 points on the Monday before the game, according to TheLines.com, which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting market.

A consensus of the nation's largest legal online sportsbooks — including FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, PointsBet, PlaySugarHouse, and Unibet — place the point total for the Cowboys-Chiefs at 56 points. That marks the eighth time a game this year has featured an over/under of 55 points or more. All but one of those games have included the Chiefs, despite Kansas City ranking ninth in the NFL by scoring 26.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are scoring 31.6 points per game, 0.5 points per game more than No. 2 Buffalo. Is this a case of oddsmakers being too reliant on reputation? Not really. Of Dallas' nine games this year, the game has gone over the points total five times. Meanwhile, the over has been the pick in five of 10 games that the Chiefs have played.

"A three-game stretch in which Kansas City averaged 12 points per game skewed the offensive numbers a bit, but the Chiefs are still very much a high-flying offense," said Brett Collson, lead analyst for TheLines.com. "Regardless of point averages, these are two of the league's best offenses led by two of the game's biggest stars in Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott. That will make the over a popular pick."

The consensus point spreads for Week 11 games, as of Monday, Nov. 15:

  • New England Patriots (-6) at Atlanta Falcons; over/under 46.5
  • Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills (-7); over/under 49.5
  • Baltimore Ravens (-6) at Chicago Bears; over/under 45
  • Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns (-10); over/under 45
  • Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-10.5); over/under 45
  • Green Bay Packers (-2.5) at Minnesota Vikings; over/under 49.5
  • Miami Dolphins (-3) at New York Jets; over/under 45
  • New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5); over/under 43.5
  • Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers (-2.5); over/under 43.5
  • San Francisco 49ers (-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars; over/under 46.5
  • Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders (-0.5); over/under 49
  • Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5); over/under 56
  • Arizona Cardinals (-2) at Seattle Seahawks; over/under 50
  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (-4); over/under 47.5
  • New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11.5); over/under 50.5

To access updated lines and a betting guide for every NFL team, visit www.thelines.com/betting/nfl. To access Week 11 odds, visit www.thelines.com/nfl-week-11-odds-2021/.

About the TheLines.com:

TheLines is a leading source for news, analysis, and research related to the market for regulated sports betting in the United States. Affiliated with the PlayUSA.com Network, TheLines.com provides original daily reporting and offers player advocacy tools related to the advancement of safe, licensed, and legal online sports betting. Based in Las Vegas, the PlayUSA Network is independently owned and operated, with no affiliations to any casino — commercial, tribal, online, or otherwise.

Contact: Zack Hall, Catena Media, 775-338-0745, 323807@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chiefs-cowboys-promise-plenty-of-offense-in-week-11-301424378.html

SOURCE TheLines.com

USA Today

Chiefs open as slight favorites over Cowboys at home in Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves atop the AFC West division after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. They’re right back in the thick of the playoff picture on the back of three consecutive wins in what many considered the toughest portion of their schedule. Things won’t get any easier this week as they face a Dallas Cowboys team that is fresh off a dominant 43-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
Dak Prescott
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys players who likely won’t return in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough roster decisions to make in 2022 which could lead to these five players heading elsewhere. Entering Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late field goal in Week 1, they have reeled off five wins in a row.
NFL
thespun.com

Mike McCarthy Has Troubling Update On QB Dak Prescott

Despite coming off their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys’ rest period didn’t do star quarterback Dak Prescott much good. Head coach Mike McCarthy had a troubling update on Dak ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy admitted that Dak was “sore” after...
NFL
#Dolphins#Giants#Panthers#Jets#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Dallas Cowboys#Draftkings#Pointsbet#Unibet#The Cowboys Chiefs#Thelines Com#New England Patriots#Indianapolis Colts
dmagazine.com

Did the Broncos Reveal the Blueprint to Stopping the Cowboys’ Offense?

The sports world is full of banal clichés, so it’s hard to pick a favorite. But this is mine. I very seriously doubt that any coaching staff at any level has actually followed through on this suggestion, either figuratively or literally (though I would love to see a team post a video of them actually torching game film before a practice). We do hear it quite a bit, however, from coaches, players, media, and fans. The idea is “There is nothing we can learn from this game. It was an anomaly. And our poor performance was a result of our own mistakes or the randomness of luck.”
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Betting Preview for Week 11

The NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (7-2) are tight, 2.5-point underdogs against the best team in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4), on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game’s over/under is set at 55.5. Chiefs Vs. Cowboys Odds. Chiefs vs Cowboys Betting Information.
NFL
WBNS 10TV Columbus

NFL Week 11 picks and predictions: Cowboys-Chiefs; Cardinals-Seahawks; Packers-Vikings

LOS ANGELES — We're on to Week 11 in the NFL, which is headlined by some great matchups including Colts-Bills, Saints-Eagles, Packers-Vikings, Cardinals-Seahawks, Cowboys-Chiefs and Bengals-Raiders. This year at Locked On, Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson and me (Locked On national content producer Cameron LaFontaine) will predict the outcomes...
NFL
Classic Rock 96.1

Cowboys Face a Big Test in Big NFL Week 11 Game Versus Chiefs

East Texans love their Dallas Cowboys. East Texans love Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes. Patrick's Chiefs will host the Cowboys Sunday afternoon making it hard for many to know who to root for. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City will host the biggest game of Sunday afternoon at 3:25...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First injury report for Chiefs vs. Cowboys, Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams are looking fairly healthy to start the practice week. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. RT Lucas Niang Ribs DNP. CB L’Jarius...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
Fulton Sun

Packers prepare for Chiefs amid plenty of questions

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers added a backup quarterback Thursday with reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers on the reserve/COVID-19 list and questions swirling about how the team handled the NFL's COVID protocols. With Rodgers out at least Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers signed veteran Blake...
NFL
