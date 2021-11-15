ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

VAYK - Vaycaychella To Add Cryptocurrency Offering To P2P Short-Term Vacation Rental Purchase Finance App And Expand Into Additional Vacation Technologies

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) formerly known as World Series of Golf, Inc. (WSGF) today confirmed the CEO, William "Bill" Justice will publish a comprehensive overview of the company's expanded travel industry technology plans later this week on Wednesday, November 17 th, 2021.

The company last week announced a name change to Vaycaychella effective in Wyoming where the company is incorporated. On Friday, November 12 th, the name change, and a new ticker symbol went into effect everywhere the shares of the company are traded. The ticker symbol changed from WSGF to VAYK.

The corporate name change to Vaycaychella reflects the company's new business direction as a technology company operating in the travel industry.

Last year, the company acquired a business in the short-term property rental market named Vaycaychella and proceeded to build a software application based on the business model of the acquired business. The company operates upstream from technology companies to include Airbnb, VRBO, and Booking.com by supporting entrepreneurs in financing the acquisition and renovation of short-term vacation rental properties through a P2P software application.

Last week, Bill Justice published an update on the company's progress and plans for its core short-term property rental market alternative property finance operation to include an upcoming Version 2.0 of their Vaycaychella App and the launch of a cryptocurrency exchange for vacation property backed cryptocurrencies:

See a recent management update from the Company's CEO, William "Bill" Justice, to learn more.

The CEO update later this week will address Vaycaychella's broader plans for the overall travel industry.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/ .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact: William "Bill" Justice bill@vaycaychella.com (800) 871-0376

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
invezz.com

Airbnb stock forecast as home rentals surge amid a rebound in vacation travel

Airbnb shares on Friday rallied more than 11% after reporting its FQ3 results. The company announced its most recent quarterly results Thursday after markets closed, beating estimates. ABNB reported record quarterly revenue and earnings amid surging home rentals. On Friday, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares surged more than 11% after announcing...
MARKETS
TravelPulse

Dream Vacations/CruiseOne To Offer Associate Recruitment Program for Franchisees

World Travel Holdings, of which Dream Vacations and CruiseOne are a part, has announced that its new Associate Recruitment Program will launch in January 2022, allowing franchisees to expand their teams without worrying about actively recruiting. The Associate Recruitment Program, called the Dream Vacations Advisor, offers independent contractors the ability...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

PJET Completes Designs For Brick-And-Mortar College Housing Project

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC PINK: PJET) ("PJET") today announced completing architecture and engineering designs for its brick-and-mortar college housing project. PJET is building a brick-and-mortar component of its business to physically trial and prove parameters for its technology solutions. The company has...
DALLAS, TX
TheStreet

Kontrol Provides Use Case Update For HVAC And Buildings

Kontrol Technologies Corp.( NEO:KNR) ( OTCQB:KNRLF) ( FSE:1K8) (" Kontrol" or the " Company") a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, today provides use case update for HVAC and buildings, as well as growing demand for data and analytics for BioCloud under three Non-Disclosure agreements.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
TheStreet

Joget Recognized In Now Tech Q4 2021 Analyst Report As A Low-Code Automation Platform

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget, Inc. , the open source no-code/low-code application platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation, announced today that it has been named in the recent Forrester analyst report, Now Tech: Digital Process Automation, Q4 2021 as a low-code automation platform, which allow enterprises to build solutions quickly with deeper business participation.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

WISeKey Strengthens Its Smart Card Reader Chips Business For Healthcare Applications And Renews Agreement With HID Global, An ASSA ABLOY Company

WISeKey S trengthens its S mart C ard R eader C hips B usiness for Healthcare A pplications and Renews Agreement with HID Global , an ASSA ABLOY C ompany. Geneva, Switzerland - November 19 , 202 1: Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey," SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading global Semi-conductor, AI and IoT company, announced today that it is renewing its supply business agreement for Smart card readers with HID Global, one of the global leaders in this field belonging to the ASSA ABLOY group. In 2022, WISeKey will be supplying HID Global with high-end smart card reader chips, to be used for the OMNIKEY ® card readers product range, targeting applications in healthcare, pharmaceutical, financial services etc. and used by public or private organizations seeking high security and performance in access management. (Link to the Nasdaq Tower video is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIfrFSiA-t4).
BUSINESS
TheStreet

One World Universe, Inc. To Announce 3 Acquisitions By Year End

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is happy to announce it has plans to add 3 new businesses by the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing Of $115.4 Million Public Offering

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced the closing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,122,273 shares of its common stock, which included the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,095,000 shares of common stock, and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,272,727 shares of its common stock. The shares of common stock were sold at a public offering price of $13.75 per share, and the pre-funded warrants were sold at a purchase price of $13.74 per pre-funded warrant, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $115.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by EyePoint. All of the securities were sold by EyePoint.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Justice
TheStreet

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II Announces Closing Of Its Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (the " Company") today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 25,875,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, which includes 3,375,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $258,750,000. The Company's units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "LFACU" on November 17, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "LFAC" and "LFACW," respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AmpliTech To More Than Triple Its Revenue Base With Definitive Agreement To Purchase Silicon Valley-based Spectrum Semiconductor Materials While Substantially Expanding Its Distribution Reach And Growth Potential

San Jose, CA & Bohemia, NY, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc . (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications, announced today that it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc., a rapidly growing global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. The transaction is expected to close within our fiscal year 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation Rentals#Short Term Rental#Cryptocurrency#Technology Companies#Technology Company#Wsgf#Vrbo
TheStreet

Intermedia Earns J.D. Power Certification For Sixth Year In A Row

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions, today announced that the J.D. Power Certified Assisted Technical Support Program has recognized Intermedia for its excellence in providing customers and partners with "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" in Assisted Technical Support in 2021. Intermedia was the first cloud communications company to receive this accomplishment in 2016 and has been recognized for the achievement every year since.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Confluence Analytics & AlphaBetaWorks Partnership

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Confluence Analytics and AlphaBetaWorks, two firms specializing in the analysis of publicly traded companies' data, announced a formal agreement to expand and refine a collection of innovative datasets, focusing on company-specific ESG factors, which have been in development since 2019. The deal...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Krane Model Portfolios Now Available On Envestnet, Vestmark, And Adhesion

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC ("KraneShares"), a global asset manager known for its China-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative China investment strategies, today announced that Krane Model Portfolios are now available on the Envestnet, Vestmark, and Adhesion Turnkey Asset Management Platforms (TAMPs). Krane Model...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Crypto
floridapolitics.com

With travel restrictions easing, foreign guests seek Miami, Orlando vacation rentals

With U.S. borders opening to vaccinated visitors, demand rises quickly. The British are coming! The British are coming! So are the Canadians, French, Chileans, and others. With the pending reopening of some international tourism travel into the United States, Miami, Orlando, and the rest of South Florida’s Atlantic coastal communities are among the most sought destinations for foreign visitors to the United States, according to vacation rental home marketing platform Airbnb.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy