Are you interested in recording a video of yourself for YouTube or any other educational purpose? But you do not have an additional camera, so you can use your laptop camera. But now you are wondering how I can use my laptop camera to record video. Well, we are here to solve your problem with a simple trick. We tell you how to record with a laptop camera using a third-party application called TweakShot Screen Recorder.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO